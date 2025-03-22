PolitiBrawl

The Tesla Terrorists Must Be Stopped
Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel need to act fast and hard!
33
Charlie Kirk threatens to call police on unhinged student for "lying" about MAGA hate crime
"I think you are lying!! I don't believe you!"
7
MAGA congressman WRECKS obnoxious CNN hypocrite for trashing Trump's game plan
She had to learn the hard way...
1
Rep. Jim Jordan drops BOMBSHELL on Anti-Trump Judge live on CNN
"Everything is on the table... We are NOT ruling out impeachment!"
9
Burgess Owens CALLS OUT elitist Lib for massive school choice hypocrisy in front of congress
She fell right into his trap...
6
Pissed off Scott Jennings goes NUCLEAR on disrespectful Democrat after unbelievable remark
"Let me educate you!! I'm sorry you're a condescending person who hasn't been paying attention!!"
1
MAGA Miller teaches rude CNN host A LESSON, refuses to let her steamroll him
“How are you going to expel illegal alien invaders who are r*ping little girls, if every deportation has to be adjudicated by a district court judge?!!”
12
Republican EXPLODES at CNN numbskull for defending criminal migrant gang members
"What upsets me is you all at CNN taking the side of the far left, and that's why your ratings continue to plummet!!"
9
Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATES Kaitlan Collins for failing to do her job as a reporter
"You're a reporter go figure it out!"
10
DOGE Officer CONFRONTS federal employee protesters with one simple question
"What did you do last week?"
64
Chip Roy shuts down CNN fear mongering over Elon Musk alleged intent to cut Medicaid
This is how you handle the mainstream media!
30
The COLLAPSE of the Left: destruction of BLM Plaza a sign of things to come
The same old playbook isn't working anymore, and the Democrats can either go back to the drawing board or continue to lose...
28
