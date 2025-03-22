PolitiBrawl
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
America's Mayor Weekly
Trump Weekly
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Tesla Terrorists Must Be Stopped
Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel need to act fast and hard!
10 hrs ago
101
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
The Tesla Terrorists Must Be Stopped
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
Charlie Kirk threatens to call police on unhinged student for "lying" about MAGA hate crime
"I think you are lying!! I don't believe you!"
Mar 21
66
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Charlie Kirk threatens to call police on unhinged student for "lying" about MAGA hate crime
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
MAGA congressman WRECKS obnoxious CNN hypocrite for trashing Trump's game plan
She had to learn the hard way...
Mar 21
42
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
MAGA congressman WRECKS obnoxious CNN hypocrite for trashing Trump's game plan
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Rep. Jim Jordan drops BOMBSHELL on Anti-Trump Judge live on CNN
"Everything is on the table... We are NOT ruling out impeachment!"
Mar 20
112
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Rep. Jim Jordan drops BOMBSHELL on Anti-Trump Judge live on CNN
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Burgess Owens CALLS OUT elitist Lib for massive school choice hypocrisy in front of congress
She fell right into his trap...
Mar 20
42
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Burgess Owens CALLS OUT elitist Lib for massive school choice hypocrisy in front of congress
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Pissed off Scott Jennings goes NUCLEAR on disrespectful Democrat after unbelievable remark
"Let me educate you!! I'm sorry you're a condescending person who hasn't been paying attention!!"
Mar 19
56
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Pissed off Scott Jennings goes NUCLEAR on disrespectful Democrat after unbelievable remark
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
MAGA Miller teaches rude CNN host A LESSON, refuses to let her steamroll him
“How are you going to expel illegal alien invaders who are r*ping little girls, if every deportation has to be adjudicated by a district court judge?!!”
Mar 19
66
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
MAGA Miller teaches rude CNN host A LESSON, refuses to let her steamroll him
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Republican EXPLODES at CNN numbskull for defending criminal migrant gang members
"What upsets me is you all at CNN taking the side of the far left, and that's why your ratings continue to plummet!!"
Mar 18
112
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Republican EXPLODES at CNN numbskull for defending criminal migrant gang members
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATES Kaitlan Collins for failing to do her job as a reporter
"You're a reporter go figure it out!"
Mar 18
114
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATES Kaitlan Collins for failing to do her job as a reporter
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
DOGE Officer CONFRONTS federal employee protesters with one simple question
"What did you do last week?"
Mar 17
158
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
DOGE Officer CONFRONTS federal employee protesters with one simple question
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
64
Chip Roy shuts down CNN fear mongering over Elon Musk alleged intent to cut Medicaid
This is how you handle the mainstream media!
Mar 17
83
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
Chip Roy shuts down CNN fear mongering over Elon Musk alleged intent to cut Medicaid
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
The COLLAPSE of the Left: destruction of BLM Plaza a sign of things to come
The same old playbook isn't working anymore, and the Democrats can either go back to the drawing board or continue to lose...
Mar 16
163
Share this post
PolitiBrawl
The COLLAPSE of the Left: destruction of BLM Plaza a sign of things to come
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
© 2025 Politibrawl
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts