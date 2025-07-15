GOP rising star Rep. Kevin Kiley utterly humiliated a frustrated Jamie Raskin as he tried to argue that ICE agents have no right to wear masks to conceal their identity during immigration raids, after he and the Democrats supported COVID mask hysteria just a few short years ago.

This was brutal:

“What authorizes the government to send people out who are not identified with any law enforcement insignia, masked in unmarked cars to arrest people?!” Raskin asked. “Doesn’t that set the people up for danger in America?!!”

“If it’s true that law enforcement is somehow never allowed to be in something other than their uniform, I think you have a lot of people who got tickets for running a stop sign when there was an unmarked car there who would be happy to hear that, because they have a new basis to challenge that!” Kiley retorted.

“To the extent that some agents have chosen to not have their faces revealed, we’ve seen the threats against ICE absolutely skyrocket over the last several months!”

Watch the heated clash here:

Left-wing orgs who received cash from Biden now reportedly helping illegals evade ICE

Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and Stop AAPI Hate received a $2 million DOJ grant from the Biden administration but are now using the funding to advise illegal immigrants on avoiding deportation, including instructions to refuse opening doors to ICE agents and avoid identifying themselves.

The Trump administration terminated the remaining funding in April , cutting off $1.5 million after CAA received $500,000, arguing the organizations' activities were "inconsistent with the interests of the United States" as they "fight" and "resist" Trump's immigration policies.

Both organizations have characterized Trump's deportation efforts as racist "terrorism," comparing immigration enforcement to Japanese American internment during WWII and blaming the Trump administration for $32 million in damages from anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

The organizations have connections to illegal immigrants and downplay Chinese Communist Party threats, with Stop AAPI Hate featuring a speaker who admitted to being in the country illegally with a criminal record, while consistently opposing legislation targeting CCP espionage and calling such concerns "fearmongering."

Melania Trump helps the president see through Putin’s lies

President Donald Trump says that First Lady Melania Trump has helped point out Vladimir Putin's pattern of false promises, with Trump recalling how she would tell him about Russian attacks immediately after he had "wonderful conversations" with Putin about potential peace deals.