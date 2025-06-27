GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt fired back at Democrat Jasmine Crockett after she went on an incomprehensible tirade against First Lady Melania Trump, claiming that she did not deserve legal immigrant status in the U.S.

Hunt had something to say…

“Let me get to what this hearing is supposed to be about,” Crockett started. “Melania, the First Lady, a model,… applied for and was given an ‘Einstein Visa’, and for y’all who don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein Visa; you’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement like winning a Nobel Peace Prize, or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist or having other extraordinary abilities in arts or sciences, business or athletics.”

The congresswoman continued, “Last time I checked, the First Lady had none of those accolades under her belt! It doesn’t take an Einstein to see the math ain’t mathing here!”

Hunt answered to her disrespectful remarks, aimed at accusing Republicans of immigration policy hypocrisy, by pointing out the shameless, crystal clear hypocrisy of the Democrats’ open borders.

“The faux outrage from the left continues to ignore the damage that has been done to our country and people who are literally maiming fellow Americans while we have done nothing!” Hunt exploded. “We are now behaving in a way that enforces the law! This is not xenophobia, this is the process it takes to enter a sovereign nation.”

“No other country operates this way! There is not a single country in the world that would allow 20 million people to enter their country illegally and then when we do something about it we cry ‘xenophobia!’” Hunt continued.

