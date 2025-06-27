Wesley Hunt BLASTS Jasmine Crockett after she attacks First Lady Melania's immigration status
“No other country operates this way!! There is not a single country in the world that would allow 20 million people to enter their country illegally!"
GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt fired back at Democrat Jasmine Crockett after she went on an incomprehensible tirade against First Lady Melania Trump, claiming that she did not deserve legal immigrant status in the U.S.
Hunt had something to say…
“Let me get to what this hearing is supposed to be about,” Crockett started. “Melania, the First Lady, a model,… applied for and was given an ‘Einstein Visa’, and for y’all who don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein Visa; you’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement like winning a Nobel Peace Prize, or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist or having other extraordinary abilities in arts or sciences, business or athletics.”
The congresswoman continued, “Last time I checked, the First Lady had none of those accolades under her belt! It doesn’t take an Einstein to see the math ain’t mathing here!”
Hunt answered to her disrespectful remarks, aimed at accusing Republicans of immigration policy hypocrisy, by pointing out the shameless, crystal clear hypocrisy of the Democrats’ open borders.
“The faux outrage from the left continues to ignore the damage that has been done to our country and people who are literally maiming fellow Americans while we have done nothing!” Hunt exploded. “We are now behaving in a way that enforces the law! This is not xenophobia, this is the process it takes to enter a sovereign nation.”
“No other country operates this way! There is not a single country in the world that would allow 20 million people to enter their country illegally and then when we do something about it we cry ‘xenophobia!’” Hunt continued.
This tech company grew 32,481%..
No, it's not Nvidia... It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.4
Just as Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source, already helping 45M+ users earn $325M+ through simple, everyday use.
They’ve just been granted their stock ticker by the Nasdaq, and you can still invest in their pre-IPO1 offering at just $0.30/share.5
Lifelong Democrat gets on Trump train after seeing tax deductions in “Big Beautiful Bill”
President Donald Trump recognized James Benson, a third-generation Ford worker from Michigan who switched from being a lifelong Democrat to supporting Trump in 2017 after seeing the benefits of his tax policies.
New deduction offers up to $10,000 annually for car loan interest but only for U.S.-made vehicles - Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would make interest on car payments fully tax-deductible for cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and motorcycles that have final assembly occurring in the United States, with Trump emphasizing "if it was made someplace else, we don't care."
The benefit phases out for higher earners and has a limited timeframe - The deduction would phase out when a taxpayer's modified adjusted gross income exceeds $100,000 and would be in effect for tax years 2025 through 2028, similar to the overtime and tips deduction in Trump's tax package.
Trump framed the policy as supporting American manufacturing and workers - Speaking from the White House East Room with various trade workers behind him, Trump told the Ford worker "we're going to keep those Michigan auto factories roaring" and emphasized that companies with U.S. plants "are going to make a lot of money" under his policies.
Don’t Miss It!: Confronting protesters who want to trans America's kids
PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller confronted far-left protesters at the Supreme Court, chanting to allow children to receive gender surgeries and hormone blockers nationwide.
He was not welcome there…
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Disclosures
The Democrats allowed....no promoted, an illegal invasion ON PURPOSE. They want to destroy the country. Can you imagine the country being run by low intelligent, low life bottom feeders like Crockett?
The Democrats mostly have Socialist views. The Mainstream Media is complicit in most of the Democrats un-American shenanigans. Many Democratic Citizens are hoodwinked. It's a sad day when you can't honestly trust half of government due to their record of illegality over the past 4 years.