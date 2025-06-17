Blue-collar workers have seen nearly 2% real wage growth in Trump's first five months of his second term, representing the largest increase for any administration in nearly 60 years and a dramatic reversal from the 1.7% decline they experienced under Biden when inflation outpaced earnings.

Unprecedented Win For Trump’s Base: Trump is the only president since Richard Nixon in 1969 to achieve positive wage growth for blue-collar workers in his first five months, having also recorded 1.3% growth in his first term. Every other administration has seen wage declines in comparable periods, with George H.W. Bush recording the worst drop at 3.0%.

Bessent Key To Policy Success: Much credit for this economic turnaround belongs to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose strategic leadership has been instrumental in translating Trump's vision into tangible results. Bessent attributes the wage surge to falling inflation, Trump's emphasis on manufacturing, and efforts to remove illegal migrants from the workforce. "Biden opened the border, and it was flooded," Bessent said in an appearance on the NY Post’s ‘Pod Force One’ podcast. "And for working Americans, that's a disaster because it's pressure on their wages."

Future Legislative Boost: Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" could deliver a "double whammy" of lower inflation and accelerating wages when it passes the Senate as early as July. The budget reconciliation bill includes eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay for 80+ million hourly workers, plus tax incentives for domestic manufacturing.

Job Creation Goals: The legislation aims to create up to 6 million blue-collar jobs in construction and manufacturing through incentives for manufacturers to build U.S. factories, representing a deliberate effort to reverse decades of offshoring and restore American industrial capacity for working-class communities.

JD Vance announces possible U.S. action against Iran

Vice President JD Vance alluded to potential US actions against Iran’s nuclear weapon development today in a post on X that emphasized the Trump Administration’s priority of America First goals and U.S. citizen safety.

Vice President JD Vance indicated that President Trump may consider additional measures to halt Iran's nuclear enrichment, stressing that any actions would prioritize U.S. interests and avoid unnecessary foreign entanglements. Vance wrote:

“He (Trump) may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president. And of course, people are right to be worried about foreign entanglement after the last 25 years of idiotic foreign policy. But I believe the president has earned some trust on this issue. And having seen this up close and personal, I can assure you that he is only interested in using the American military to accomplish the American people's goals. Whatever he does, that is his focus.”

Vance emphasized that the administration is open to a civil nuclear program for Iran but insists on the cessation of uranium enrichment to levels that could lead to nuclear weapons development.

Despite some conservative critics warning against military escalation, Vance defended Trump's approach, highlighting a focus on safeguarding American interests and avoiding entrenchment in foreign conflicts, saying that “the president has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military's focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens.”

ICE resumes raids in highly populated illegal immigrant industries

The Trump Administration has reversed a newly implemented deportation policy, reinstating raids of industries with a high concentration of illegal immigrant workers.

Policy Reversal : The Trump administration has reversed its previous directive to pause Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids on farms, hotels, and restaurants. The Department of Homeland Security instructed agents to resume enforcement operations at these workplaces, citing the need to address illegal immigration and uphold immigration laws.

Targeted Industries : The resumption of raids focuses on industries heavily reliant on migrant labor, including agriculture, hospitality, and food services. These sectors have expressed concerns about labor shortages and potential disruptions to operations due to the enforcement actions.

Operational Goals : ICE has set a daily arrest target of 3,000 individuals as part of its enforcement strategy. The agency aims to increase the number of arrests and deportations, aligning with the administration's broader immigration enforcement objectives.

Industry Reactions: Business leaders and industry associations have expressed concerns about the impact of the resumed raids on their operations. Some have called for alternative solutions, such as temporary work permits for undocumented workers, to mitigate labor shortages and ensure continuity in their businesses.

1,500 Jewish Americans on Israel Birthright evacuate amidst Iran bombings

Governor Ron DeSantis helped coordinate the return of over 1,000 Americans on an Israel birthright trip amid the rising tensions with Iran.