Trump and Hegseth GO NUCLEAR on fake news reporter for insulting the troops
"You should be PROUD of those pilots and you shouldn't be trying to demean them...you and the fake news are sick!!"
President Donald Trump alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth got into a tense exchange with a reporter Wednesday who questioned the efficacy of U.S. military strikes on Iran nuclear facilities and whether they actually “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear armaments as the president says.
“Oh here we go…” Trump sighed, annoyed. “It’s been obliterated Kelly!”
“Mr. President, you talked about expecting some on-the-ground assessments at Fordow and the other sites, is that Israeli and U.S. …” the reporter began to ask Trump.
“It’s been obliterated Kelly!” Trump interjected, tired of the mainstream media doubting the success of his strikes last weekend. “Totally obliterated!”
The reporter cited an intelligence report suggesting that Iran’s nuclear facilities were not definitively destroyed by the strikes.
“People like you picked it up and said ‘oh it’s not severe.’ No, the report was not a complete report,” the president fired back.
Trump, frustrated by the reporter, turned the podium over to Hegseth to respond to the question.
“There’s a reason the president calls out fake news for what it is!” Hegseth scolded the reporter. “The instinct of CNN, the instinct of the New York Times is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political reasons to try to hurt President Trump!”
The Defense Secretary explained that the leaked report in question contained “low-confidence” information,” meaning it is unclear how accurate any of it is. “If you want to make an assessment of what happened at Fordow, you better get a big shovel!” Hegseth added.
Watch the explosive moment here:
Gabbard confirms Iran nuke sites destroyed, despite media skepticism
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that "new intelligence" has verified the complete destruction of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan during last weekend's bombing campaign, stating that if Iran chose to rebuild, "they would have to rebuild all three facilities...entirely," which would "likely take years to do."
Media Criticism: The Director of National Intelligence accused the "propaganda media" of deploying their "usual tactic" by selectively leaking portions of classified intelligence assessments while "intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with 'low confidence'" in order to undermine President Trump's "decisive leadership."
Trump confirms US would strike Iran again if needed
President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters Wednesday that he is willing to strike Iran again if the country were to start to rebuild its nuclear program.
Short and to the point: Trump said the U.S. “would strike again” if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear facilities, responding “Sure” to a reporter's question at a NATO summit about future strikes.
The president says recent U.S. strikes on three Iranian sites “obliterated” the program, crediting a report from Israel and asserting they set Iran’s nuclear efforts back “many years.”
Trump received praise by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about his Iran decisiveness. “The fact that you are now also successful in getting this ceasefire done between Israel and Iran — I really want to commend you for that,” Rutte said. “I think this is important for the whole world."
Homan: ICE saved “thousands” of migrant children trafficked over border
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan told the NY Post that ICE has rescued “thousands” of migrant children who went missing while being smuggled across the southern border.
Massive Rescue Operations: "Thousands" of migrant children who disappeared after being smuggled across the border during the Biden administration have been rescued from sex trafficking, forced labor, and other exploitation. Homan reported that ICE recently found a 14-year-old pregnant girl living with adult men and discovered children enslaved on ranches and chicken farms instead of attending school.
Staggering Numbers Missing: The Biden administration lost track of 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children out of more than 500,000 who entered the country, with a DHS Inspector General report finding that over 31,000 sponsor addresses were "blank, undeliverable, or missing apartment numbers." In one area, sponsor addresses were incorrect 80% of the time, and thousands of children were released to non-family members.
Dangerous Placement Conditions: Children were placed in potentially unsafe situations, including releases to unrelated sponsors or distant relatives, with three children released to "spouses" including one who was 40 years old. Inspector General visits found children in gang-controlled areas with "bars on the inside of windows," rundown apartments with no doors, dilapidated motels without kitchens, and locations where drug deals, stabbings and shootings occurred regularly.
Why wouldn’t I believe President Trump? He has been right on everything. Fake ness is killing itself all in the name of hate. Fake ness when they don’t tell the entire thing should get banned from press conferences for at least a week the first time. Second time two weeks and so on. I think fake news within a month won’t be able to air any lies for awhile because that won’t know the facts. Leakers need to be charged with treason and exposed as deep state puppets. I didn’t see anything about Biden mind set but question a true leader. Pathetic. I am so glad I only watch Newsmax for the last six years. I get honesty and truth at its best. Watching these clips of fake news just makes me glad I don’t listen to the communist party in this country. I thought our news was suppose to have facts not lies. I don’t think fake news has one real reporter on their staff. Just Trump haters being paid to bash all real republicans. Want truth go to Newsmax and watch and listen to the real news. Can’t say Fox is real news either. Gotta love lies exposed from this administration. Pure gold in my books.
congressional and senatorial dems never ever bring up the fate of these trafficked illegal missing immigrant children. Why is that? Could it be because it would be an even bigger black mark against them than, bidens senility, the auto pen, Afghanistan, etc, etc, need I go on? The American people can take a lot of crap but when it comes to kids, even illegal ones, well..... Let's keep the pressure on about this, the average person needs to see the dems squirm, this will do the job very nicely. Just sayin'.