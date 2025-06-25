PolitiBrawl

Pat S
5h

Why wouldn’t I believe President Trump? He has been right on everything. Fake ness is killing itself all in the name of hate. Fake ness when they don’t tell the entire thing should get banned from press conferences for at least a week the first time. Second time two weeks and so on. I think fake news within a month won’t be able to air any lies for awhile because that won’t know the facts. Leakers need to be charged with treason and exposed as deep state puppets. I didn’t see anything about Biden mind set but question a true leader. Pathetic. I am so glad I only watch Newsmax for the last six years. I get honesty and truth at its best. Watching these clips of fake news just makes me glad I don’t listen to the communist party in this country. I thought our news was suppose to have facts not lies. I don’t think fake news has one real reporter on their staff. Just Trump haters being paid to bash all real republicans. Want truth go to Newsmax and watch and listen to the real news. Can’t say Fox is real news either. Gotta love lies exposed from this administration. Pure gold in my books.

Angela Mickel
4h

congressional and senatorial dems never ever bring up the fate of these trafficked illegal missing immigrant children. Why is that? Could it be because it would be an even bigger black mark against them than, bidens senility, the auto pen, Afghanistan, etc, etc, need I go on? The American people can take a lot of crap but when it comes to kids, even illegal ones, well..... Let's keep the pressure on about this, the average person needs to see the dems squirm, this will do the job very nicely. Just sayin'.

