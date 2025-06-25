President Donald Trump alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth got into a tense exchange with a reporter Wednesday who questioned the efficacy of U.S. military strikes on Iran nuclear facilities and whether they actually “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear armaments as the president says.

“Oh here we go…” Trump sighed, annoyed. “It’s been obliterated Kelly!”

“Mr. President, you talked about expecting some on-the-ground assessments at Fordow and the other sites, is that Israeli and U.S. …” the reporter began to ask Trump.

“It’s been obliterated Kelly!” Trump interjected, tired of the mainstream media doubting the success of his strikes last weekend. “Totally obliterated!”

The reporter cited an intelligence report suggesting that Iran’s nuclear facilities were not definitively destroyed by the strikes.

“People like you picked it up and said ‘oh it’s not severe.’ No, the report was not a complete report,” the president fired back.

Trump, frustrated by the reporter, turned the podium over to Hegseth to respond to the question.

“There’s a reason the president calls out fake news for what it is!” Hegseth scolded the reporter. “The instinct of CNN, the instinct of the New York Times is to try to find a way to spin it for their own political reasons to try to hurt President Trump!”

The Defense Secretary explained that the leaked report in question contained “low-confidence” information,” meaning it is unclear how accurate any of it is. “If you want to make an assessment of what happened at Fordow, you better get a big shovel!” Hegseth added.

Gabbard confirms Iran nuke sites destroyed, despite media skepticism

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that "new intelligence" has verified the complete destruction of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan during last weekend's bombing campaign, stating that if Iran chose to rebuild, "they would have to rebuild all three facilities...entirely," which would "likely take years to do."

Media Criticism: The Director of National Intelligence accused the "propaganda media" of deploying their "usual tactic" by selectively leaking portions of classified intelligence assessments while "intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with 'low confidence'" in order to undermine President Trump's "decisive leadership."

Trump confirms US would strike Iran again if needed

President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters Wednesday that he is willing to strike Iran again if the country were to start to rebuild its nuclear program.

Short and to the point: Trump said the U.S. “would strike again” if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear facilities, responding “Sure” to a reporter's question at a NATO summit about future strikes.

The president says recent U.S. strikes on three Iranian sites “obliterated” the program , crediting a report from Israel and asserting they set Iran’s nuclear efforts back “many years.”

Trump received praise by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about his Iran decisiveness. “The fact that you are now also successful in getting this ceasefire done between Israel and Iran — I really want to commend you for that,” Rutte said. “I think this is important for the whole world."

