Border Czar Tom Homan confronted a heckler who interrupted his Turning Point USA speech with a doctored photo showing gang signs, challenging him to "meet me off stage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds" and mocking him as someone who "lives in his mother's basement" and "sits down to pee."

"Get out of here LOSER!!”

Homan defended ICE officers as "the finest 1%" of the country while addressing both the indoor protester and anti-ICE demonstrators outside, saying "You want some? Come get some" and declaring "Tom Homan isn't going anywhere."

Violence against ICE agents has surged 700% compared to last year , according to Homan, who attributes the increase partly to "irresponsible rhetoric from Democrats" including members of Congress who "compare ICE to the Nazis" and "racists."

Democratic officials have made inflammatory comparisons including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calling ICE agents "modern-day Gestapo," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu comparing them to neo-Nazis, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calling them "secret police," which Homan says encourages public attacks.

JD Vance spars with Gavin Newsom during Disneyland trip

Vice President JD Vance visited Disneyland with his family over the weekend, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom to criticize him on X, writing "Hope you enjoy your family time, JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't."

Vance responded calmly to Newsom's jab , simply saying "Had a great time, thanks," while approximately 150 protesters gathered outside Disneyland gates and at the hotel where the Vances were reportedly staying.

The family trip included Second Lady Usha Vance's literacy mission , as she visited Camp Pendleton to read to children of active-duty military members, making the visit partially official despite being primarily personal.

The exchange reflects the broader feud between Newsom and the Trump administration over immigration enforcement, particularly after recent raids at marijuana farms that detained over 200 illegal immigrants, with Trump authorizing arrests of protesters that a judge later blocked as unconstitutional.

Trump announces U.S. will sell missiles to Ukraine, blasts Putin for dangerous erratic behavior

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, describing them as desperately needed protection while criticizing Russian President Putin as someone who "talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening."