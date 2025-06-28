Julio Rosas is a field reporter and National Correspondent for TheBlaze. He is the author of Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America.

It has been barely a month since the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and liberals’ unhinged reaction to President Donald Trump clamping down on illegal immigration continues to spiral out of control.

What started out as quietly recording federal agents arresting illegal aliens a few months ago has escalated into physically assaulting agents, ramming cars into government vehicles, and calling for murder on social media.

A recent example of this escalation comes from “Redacted Radical” on TikTok. This transgender user said the time has passed for simply filming agents doing enforcement work, it is time to shoot them.

“You can just kill ICE agents, you know that? You can just kill them…You can kill them. This isn't about clout anymore, this isn't about video, this isn't about the phone. This is about [getting] a gun and start killing ICE agents. They’re deputized corrections officers. Kill them,” she said in her demented post.

If you had any doubt she meant what she said, “Redacted Radical” reposted the video after the social media platform deleted the original post.

The vice mayor of Cudahy, a city just south of Los Angeles, posted a video on her Instagram and called for street gangs to defend their "territory” from the federal government.

“You guys are all about territory and ‘This is 18th Street and this is Florence.’ You guys tag everything up, claiming hood and now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you…Where are you at?,” Cynthia Gonzalez said, ending her rant with, “So whoever is the leadership over there, just f**king get your members in order.”

The social media videos are a small glimpse into the operational environment federal agents are now in, with Democrats and the propagandist media egging it on.

MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff contributed to that dangerous environment when he omitted a key fact in his report about the arrest of a gardener in Orange County.

Soboroff showed video of the man being taken into custody and somberly wrote, “[W]hat federal agents did to a father of three Marines while he was cutting grass in Orange County on Sunday has happened in some form daily — and deliberately — all over Los Angeles for 18 days.”

What Soboroff left out of his post was that there is video of that same man attempting to use a weed whacker to attack the federal agents, prompting the use of pepper spray before the arrest.

“He ASSAULTED federal law enforcement with a WEED WHACKER. Perhaps the mainstream media would like our officers to stand there and be mowed down instead of defending themselves? What a completely slanted portrayal of what actually happened,” DHS said in an X post with the video evidence.

It does not matter that assaults on Department of Homeland Security personnel are up 500% or that an ICE building in southern Portland, Oregon is under a nightly siege by Antifa, the Left and the Far-Left are calling for more drastic action to be taken because they are caught in an “outrage loop” over every little thing.

It is not an exaggeration to say many on the Left are heading towards an insurgency. A real one, not a fake one from four years ago. Trump has not backed down from his deportation plans, so it is safe to assume the radicals are not going to come down from the ledge after going this far.

There are sure to be protests, at a minimum, this Independence Day since any day to celebrate the United States will sit well with these people with Trump being president. Depending on the location, fireworks may not just be used to explode safely in the air for a patriotic show.

Plan accordingly.