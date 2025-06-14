It was only a matter of time for the far-left and anti-Trump radicals to hit the streets in large numbers to mobilize against the President’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles last week was a moment progressives and Democrats have been working up to since President Trump returned to the Oval Office this year. The chaotic spark that led to literal flames in the heart of downtown Los Angeles has now spread to other cities across the country.

You can watch my videos of the riots in Los Angeles here.

While the rioters’ actions in America’s second largest city were a sight to behold, one of the indicators that it may get worse before it gets better is how many on the Left, not just the Far-Left, are calling for the violence to continue and to target ICE agents.

While many in the country are tired and fed-up with seeing lawlessness in major cities, the Democrats’ reaction to the violence shows just as many do not share the same fatigue.

“They know how quickly we mobilize. That’s why [the feds] are changing tactics because community defense works and our resistance has slowed them down before…If they are escalating our tactics then so are we. When they show up, we gotta show up even stronger,” Los Angeles Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said to a cheering crowd.

(Continued)

“The Los Angeles Protests Are an Act of Self-Defense,” was a headline from The New Republic, which framed the leftist’s riots as, “Residents of L.A. aren’t merely protesting ICE; they’re attempting to protect their communities from ICE’s raids.”

Despite it being clear from day one that the violence in Los Angeles was started by locals violently interfering with an ICE operation, that hasn’t stopped Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom from blaming Trump for calling in the military to restore order.

Beyond the blame game, Newsom is playing to his base by claiming Trump federalizing some of the California National Guard “proves” he is one step closer to establishing a dictatorship.

“If some of us can be snatched off the streets without a warrant, based only on suspicion or skin color, then none of us are safe. Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves. But they do not stop there. Trump and his loyalists thrive on division because it allows them to take more power and exert even more control,” Newsom said in one of his many social media posts since the start of the riots.

Beyond targeting federal facilities, agitators are now gathering at hotels suspected of housing the extra federal personnel who were brought in to reinforce their respective agencies.

We have now seen the violence and chaos spread to cities like Chicago, New York City, Seattle, and Portland. As I have said, while some rioters were punished to varying degrees for their actions in 2020, the vast networks that mobilized them have remained in place. While they have not seen large returns with rioting in reaction to Israel’s war against Hamas, they have switched to deploying the nation’s large illegal immigrant population and their sympathizers to cause mayhem.

This is why the anti-ICE riots have the potential to be just as destructive, if not more, than the BLM riots in 2020. It is simply a numbers game. There are millions of illegal aliens who have a lot to lose should ICE arrest them. There are millions more family members and friends who clearly are willing to attack federal law enforcement. Not to mention, this will be an ongoing operation for Trump’s entire term, so there will be new, daily cases to be “outraged” over. George Floyd happened one time and the riots in response to that lasted a few weeks before being brought under control, only for another "controversial” police action sent people back into the street. Usually, there was a lull of two to three weeks.

The illegal immigration crackdown could result in multiple cities rotating being on fire for weeks on end. The far-left’s goal is to bring America’s relative stability to a halt, they want to make the average American’s life as miserable as possible so they break and join the revolt against Trump.

While I thought the street insurrection would have started a little earlier, now that it is summer for our nation, be prepared for the long haul.

I am certainly preparing.

