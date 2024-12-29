The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice
New documentary produced by the Madison Media Fund, which recounts the lawfare waged against John Eastman, is set to premiere at Mar-a-Lago on January 4th.
John Eastman, the Claremont Institute scholar and conservative firebrand who stood by President Trump’s side all throughout some of the darkest days in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election when the republic was on the line, will have his story told for the first time on the silver screen come the new year. The documentary, ti…