New York City, once a beacon of capitalism and innovation, is at a crossroads. Young voters, increasingly drawn to Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s radical socialist ideas, are captivated by promises of equity and justice. Yet, their enthusiasm coincides with a dangerous ignorance of history and economics, threatening to unravel the very systems that made America—and New York—a global powerhouse in the first place.

Mamdani’s vision, cloaked in ultra-progressive idealism, risks plunging the city into economic decay, as it ignores the lessons of past failed socialist experiments and the virtues of free enterprise. Young New Yorkers, who have always leaned heavily left, view capitalism with disdain, blaming it for inequality while romanticizing socialism as a utopian fix. They lack the historical context of the Soviet Union’s collapse, Mao’s catastrophic Great Leap Forward, or Castro’s Cuba, where centralized control crushed innovation and prosperity and shattered whole societies. These regimes, which Mamdani’s policies echo, led to food shortages, stagnation, and suffering on unprecedented levels. Yet, without lived memory of these failures, young voters are seduced by Mamdani’s rhetoric, blind to the economic devastation it could unleash.

Mamdani’s proposals, like rent freezes and government-run grocery stores with fixed prices, understandably sound appealing to those struggling with rising costs. But they ignore basic market realities. Rent control discourages developers from building new housing, as capped profits make risk-taking investments untenable. Cities like San Francisco, with stringent rent controls, face housing shortages and skyrocketing prices for unrented units.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Goldco

Expect an economic "heart attack"...

Death spiral. Economic heart attack.

These are the urgent warnings from billionaire and founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio.

He’s talking about the $36 Trillion national debt, and only the ignorant would dismiss his words…

Because it was Dalio who tried warning the world of a coming financial crisis in 2007.

The world didn’t listen…

But this time, it’s not just Dalio ringing the alarm bells…

Click Here to Keep Reading...

National Debt & Your Retirement

(Piece continues)

Mamdani’s government grocery stores, plagiarized from Fidel Castro himself, would stifle competition, reduce quality, and create inefficiencies. Historical examples—Venezuela’s state-controlled food markets come to mind—show shelves empty of essentials while black markets thrive. Young voters, unfamiliar with supply and demand or the role of competition in driving innovation and affordability, fail to see how these policies would harm consumers and businesses alike.

Moreover, Mamdani’s radicalism extends beyond economics. His inflammatory calls for “Intifada” and alignment with anti-Israel movements have stoked fear among New York’s Jewish community. While not all criticism of Israel is antisemitic, the undertones in parts of these movements—evident in campus protests and public rhetoric—have left Jewish New Yorkers feeling unsafe. This divisiveness undermines the city’s social fabric, alienating a community integral to its cultural and economic vitality.

Mamdani’s opposition to the Trump administration and his support for sanctuary city policies further exacerbate New York’s challenges. Sanctuary laws, while framed as compassionate, strain public resources and compromise safety by limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The costs—billions in taxpayer dollars—divert funds from schools, infrastructure, and public services. Young voters, enamored with the idea of resistance, overlook how these policies erode the city’s fiscal health and security.

The irony is that New York’s greatness stems from the very systems Mamdani seeks to dismantle. Capitalism, for all its flaws, fosters competition, rewards innovation, and attracts entrepreneurs. The profit motive drives businesses to meet consumer needs efficiently, from corner bodegas to global corporations. If Mamdani’s policies prevail, high taxes, suffocating regulations, and anti-business measures will drive entrepreneurs and investors to flee for freer markets like Texas or Florida. New York’s economy, already reeling from post-pandemic challenges, could face decades of decline.

Young voters must wake up to the consequences of Mamdani’s vision. They cannot explain how markets allocate resources or why competition benefits consumers, yet they champion policies that would cripple both. History offers stark warnings: socialism’s promise of equality always delivers scarcity, suffering and overreaching state control. If New York embraces Mamdani’s agenda, it risks becoming a cautionary tale—a once-great city kneecapped by economic ignorance and ideological zeal. The lessons of the Soviet Union, Mao’s China, and Castro’s Cuba are not abstract; they are a roadmap to ruin. New York’s youngsters must learn them before it’s too late.