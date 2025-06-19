Sen. Bernie Moreno refused to take Kaitlan Collins’ bait to criticize President Donald Trump during a tense CNN interview about changes made to The Big Beautiful Bill by the senate.

He handled this perfectly:

“Sen. Josh Hawley said today that the president told him that the was ‘surprised’ by changes the senate has made to this,… Do you agree with Sen. Hawley that it departs with what the president wanted to see here?” Collins asked Moreno.

The senator said he hadn’t spoken with the president on the matter before reminding Collins that Medicaid abuses needed to be addressed by the legislation.

“We need to get illegal off of Medicaid, some of these states are using it to cover illegal migrants,” Moreno said. “That would be categorically insane in any other country, the idea that we would take care of the healthcare of other citizens!”

Collins did not like his response, watch the tense exchange here:

Agents shut down Portland anti-ICE riot with nonlethal forces

Federal agents used nonlethal munitions outside and I.C.E. facility in Portland Oregon Wednesday evening after anti-I.C.E protesters refused to adhere to multiple verbal warnings.

Portland, Oregon Riots — A crowd of about 250 protesters gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building Wednesday evening, chanting “Whose streets, our streets," and rolling a dumpster in front of the building’s entrance.

Federal response to rising tensions — Officers from the U.S. Federal Protective Service declared an unlawful assembly late in the evening after protesters ignored multiple verbal warnings, deploying tear gas and other crowd-control munitions. Protesters were seen throwing smoke grenades at riot police.

Damage and disruption reported — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported the arrested of two people. The repeated targeting of the ICE facility is in lieu of last week’s “No Kings” protests nationwide against the Trump Administration’s deportation process.

Broader federal‑local tension — The confrontation comes amid rising debate over the scope of federal law enforcement in Portland, with the PBB stating it does not engage in immigration enforcement, but “will intervene when criminal acts occur.”

Trump extends TikTok ban deadline for third time

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday extending the deadline for TikTok to be sold to a U.S. buyer by 90 days, pushing the cutoff to Sept. 17, 2025 and marking the third reprieve for the Chinese-owned app amid national security concerns.

Data‑security tussle continues — The extension is tied to legislation demanding TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance sell ownership to Americans or face a national ban. Lawmakers and security experts warn that without a deal, user data and the app’s algorithm remain under foreign influence.

Trump’s changing tone — After backing a ban in his first presidential term, Trump, who currently has over 15 million followers on the app, has adopted a softer stance, hoping to come to a deal where Americans can still use the video platform.

Dealmaking in limbo — Negotiations for a sale potentially involving Oracle, Amazon, Perplexity AI, and other billionaire founders have stalled due to U.S.‑China tariff tensions.

Karoline Leavitt FIRES BACK at Jasmine Crocket for calling Trump supporters “sick”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mocked Rep. Jasmine Crockett during Thursday's briefing, sarcastically calling her a "rising star" and saying "I hope that she continues to be a rising star, for the Republican Party at least" after being asked about Crockett's comments calling Trump supporters mentally “sick.”

Defense of Trump Supporters: Leavitt called Crockett's remarks "incredibly derogatory" toward nearly 80 million Americans, arguing that Crockett "couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did." She described Trump's movement as comprising "hard-working patriots, forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses, and teachers" from middle America.

Crockett's Original Comments: The exchange stemmed from Crockett's appearance on Katie Couric's podcast where she claimed widespread Trump support was evidence of a "mental health crisis," saying "everyone — no matter how you affiliate yourself — should be against Trump" and that she would prefer "any regular Republican" like George Bush over Trump, calling for bipartisan opposition to the president.

