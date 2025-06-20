Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell exposed the extremism that has taken over the LGBTQ movement, telling woke Politico reporter that “normal gays” have had enough.

He held NOTHING back…

During an interview at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Grenell told the reporter that Pride parades and the politics behind the LGBTQ movement have gone way overboard, and it’s time for a return to sanity.

“I think the gay community has to police itself,” Grenell explained.

“What do you mean by that?” the reporter asked.

“I mean, you go to a Pride parade and it’s embarrassing to be honest, it’s real fringe and it’s too sexual,… and by the way this is extremely popular among normal gays,” he said.

“What’s a normal gay?” the reporter challenged.

“It’s not a radical gay that says 6-year-olds should get their boobs cut off or have hormone replacement therapy,” he fired back.

