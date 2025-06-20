PolitiBrawl

John P. Wallis
1h

The term "Normal gay" is an Oxymoron.

Stanley Warner
1h

Grinnell is spot on. The left always goes too far, is never satisfied and pushes their agenda to the point of unacceptable and inane. First the gays wanted to be able to get married. O.K., it became a legal civil union but that wasn't enough. Then they wanted to force it into religion and mandate it in all denominations and force Christians to make their wedding cakes. LGBT wasn't enough and now we have LGBTQ plus whatever and now there are supposedly over 90 "pronouns" like ze/zir and xe/xim. Nobody cares what they want to do to themselves as adults but then they want to allow children to watch Drag Queen shows and call pedophiles, "minor attracted people". They say that sexual identity is just a "mental construct". It's not enough to accept adult transexuals, now they want to mandate that minor children (who obviously can't drive, smoke, or drink for obvious reasons because their brains aren't fully developed) should be allowed to decide to chemically castrate of permanently physically mutilate themselves in the name of "gender affirmation". That should be a crime, not a debate. These poor children are confused, indoctrinated or inculcated by social media and peer pressure or just plain mentally ill. It's beyond insane, and it is way past time that normal people stop bowing to the demands of the less than 5% of the population that wants to force their twisted and even evil ideology on the 95% of normal people.

