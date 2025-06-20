Proud gay Trump official puts woke Politico reporter IN HER PLACE on LGBTQ extremism
"The gay community has to police itself,...you go to a Pride parade and it's embarrassing!!"
Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell exposed the extremism that has taken over the LGBTQ movement, telling woke Politico reporter that “normal gays” have had enough.
He held NOTHING back…
During an interview at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Grenell told the reporter that Pride parades and the politics behind the LGBTQ movement have gone way overboard, and it’s time for a return to sanity.
“I think the gay community has to police itself,” Grenell explained.
“What do you mean by that?” the reporter asked.
“I mean, you go to a Pride parade and it’s embarrassing to be honest, it’s real fringe and it’s too sexual,… and by the way this is extremely popular among normal gays,” he said.
“What’s a normal gay?” the reporter challenged.
“It’s not a radical gay that says 6-year-olds should get their boobs cut off or have hormone replacement therapy,” he fired back.
Watch Grenell put the Politico reporter in her place:
Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S. despite Trump's two-week deadline
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there's "no place for talk of dialogue" as long as Israeli aggression continues, even though Americans have "sent messages several times" requesting negotiations.
Israel intensified strikes on Iran with orders to completely "destabilize" the regime - Israeli forces received Friday orders to increase attacks on Iran, continuing a week-long military campaign that began with a barrage of missiles targeting Tehran and Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump set a two-week timeline to decide whether the U.S. will strike Iran directly - The president said Thursday he would make a "final decision" on whether to attack Iran within two weeks, holding out hope that negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program could still take place despite the ongoing conflict.
Trump's special envoy for Iran negotiations is notably absent from potential talks - Steve Witkoff, who has been in charge of negotiations with Iran, is not scheduled to attend any upcoming discussions, raising questions about the administration's commitment to diplomatic solutions.
Steve Bannon meets Trump before decision to extend Iran timeline
Steve Bannon met privately with Trump at the White House Thursday, just hours before Trump delayed his Iran strike decision, the New York Daily News reports.
Trump extended his decision timeline from days to two weeks, citing potential negotiations with Iran - The president said there's a "substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran" and he'll "make my decision to go within the next two weeks," marking a significant departure from the shorter timeline many expected.
Bannon represents the anti-interventionist wing pushing against Middle East involvement - As a former White House adviser and key voice warning against U.S. involvement in another Middle East conflict, Bannon's meeting comes amid internal debates among Trump allies about avoiding "forever wars" and the extent of American engagement in the region.
The term "Normal gay" is an Oxymoron.
Grinnell is spot on. The left always goes too far, is never satisfied and pushes their agenda to the point of unacceptable and inane. First the gays wanted to be able to get married. O.K., it became a legal civil union but that wasn't enough. Then they wanted to force it into religion and mandate it in all denominations and force Christians to make their wedding cakes. LGBT wasn't enough and now we have LGBTQ plus whatever and now there are supposedly over 90 "pronouns" like ze/zir and xe/xim. Nobody cares what they want to do to themselves as adults but then they want to allow children to watch Drag Queen shows and call pedophiles, "minor attracted people". They say that sexual identity is just a "mental construct". It's not enough to accept adult transexuals, now they want to mandate that minor children (who obviously can't drive, smoke, or drink for obvious reasons because their brains aren't fully developed) should be allowed to decide to chemically castrate of permanently physically mutilate themselves in the name of "gender affirmation". That should be a crime, not a debate. These poor children are confused, indoctrinated or inculcated by social media and peer pressure or just plain mentally ill. It's beyond insane, and it is way past time that normal people stop bowing to the demands of the less than 5% of the population that wants to force their twisted and even evil ideology on the 95% of normal people.