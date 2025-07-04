President Donald Trump delivers a bone chilling 4th of July speech to the troops.

This is what MAGA truly means…

”As long as we never stop fighting for a better future, then there will be nothing that America cannot do!” Trump said as the crowd roared with cheers. “We will always be the people who defeated a tyrant, crossed a continent, harnessed science, took to the skies, and soared into the heavens, because we will never forget that we are Americans and the future belongs to us!”

“We are one people chasing one dream and one magnificent destiny,… and we are all made by the same ALL Mighty God!”

Watch and just try not to tear up:

LIVE: Trump signs the Big Beautiful Bill into law

Watch live as President Donald Trump signs the Big Beautiful Bill into law:

Happy 4th of July from PolitiBrawl!

Thank you readers for your continued support! As we celebrate America’s birthday, how far we’ve gotten, everything our nation has accomplished, we want to know what you think, what makes America so great?

MAGA Moment: Two brave veterans TAKES ACTION when radical protesters try to ruin Trump's speech

While Trump was holding a rally, woke protesters tried to derail the event, flipping off Trump and his supporters. A Vietnam War vet and Iraq War vet in the crowd said HECK NO and took action immediately.

Watch the amazing MAGA moment here:

