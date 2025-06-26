Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sounded off on reporters this morning, including his former colleague Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, for biased reporting of Trump’s military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

This was personal…

“Are you certain none of the highly enriched uranium was moved?” Griffin asked Hegseth.

“Of course we are watching every single aspect, but Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says,” Hegseth told the reporter bluntly.

Griffin didn’t accept his charge against her, firing back, “In fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy! So I take issue with that!"

During the press conference, Hegseth accused reporters for wanting the Iran strikes to fail. "You, the press, specifically you, the press corps, because you cheer against Trump so hard," he said. "It's like in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump because you want him not to be successful so bad.”

Trump backed Hegseth in a Truth Social post Thursday morning before Hegseth spoke, suggesting CNN and the New York Times “will be firing the reporters who made up the FAKE stories on the Iran Nuclear sites because they got it so wrong.”

Pentagon established 250 mile military buffer zone at southern border

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday the creation of a new military buffer zone in Texas in an effort to empower active‑duty troops to temporarily detain migrants amid a historic plunge in illegal border crossings.

Pentagon establishes new defense zones: The Department of Defense has announced the creation of two additional National Defense Areas (NDAs) along the U.S.–Mexico border—one spanning approximately 250 miles of the Rio Grande River in Texas under Joint Base San Antonio and another near Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

Troops gain detention authority: The new zones grant active-duty military personnel the power to detect, monitor and temporarily detain migrants and trespassers—classifying unauthorized entry as misdemeanor trespassing punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Record-low border crossings cited: Officials attribute a sharp decline in illegal border crossings to the expanded military buffer zones, stricter asylum policies than the Biden administration and enhanced enforcement cooperation with Mexico.

Continuous success for ICE: In June so far, there have been a reported 5,414 border apprehensions and 986 escapees, which are both respectfully the lowest ever reported.

Wesley Hunt demands 1.4 million illegal migrants removed from government healthcare

Rep. Wesley Hunt sent letters to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz proposing a task force to "swiftly" remove roughly 1.4 million illegal immigrants currently receiving Medicaid benefits, calling it an "unsustainable burden on the American taxpayer" while Democrats ignore this "staggering truth."

Task Force Request: Hunt formally requested the Department of Homeland Security establish a task force to "identify those unlawfully exploiting our healthcare system and ensure they are swiftly removed from our country," targeting illegal migrants who don't meet citizenship and immigration status requirements for Medicaid enrollment but are covered under current state-funded programs.

Legislative Battle: The proposal comes as Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" faces challenges in the Senate, with the Senate Parliamentarian striking language that would exclude illegal immigrants from Medicaid eligibility. However, sources say those portions are being actively re-drafted to ensure inclusion in the final bill, while a Congressional Budget Office document confirms about 1.4 million people don't meet legal requirements but receive coverage.

Gay journalist blasts modern LGBTQ movement as “radical ideology”

Gay journalist and author Andrew Sullivan said the LGBTQ movement is far too radical in a New York Times guest essay.