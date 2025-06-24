Attorney General Pam Bondi clashed with far-left Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro over the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to the ATF and their possibly weakened ability to enact gun control.

Bondi pushed DeLauro over the edge…

”Your budget request for ATF proposes a cut of 26% below the current level. How can you justify such a cut without inevitably weakening ATF’s ability to help our state and local law enforcement fight illegal gun trafficking?!” DeLauro asked Bondi.

Bondi fired back, “Guns and drugs go together, we are going to make it more efficient. What I’ll tell you will not be happening is ATF agents will not be knocking on the doors of legal gun owners in the middle of the night asking them about their guns, they’re going to be out on the streets,…”

DeLauro interrupted, claiming Bondi did not answer her question.

“If I can finish, no you asked me a question and I’m going to finish my answer,” Bondi said.

“I’d like an answer to my question, and the question is not being answered!!” DeLauro exploded. “How many ATF law enforcement officers do you anticipate will be lost to attrition as a result of the funding reduction you are proposing?!!”

“The Trump administration short changes federal efforts to stop illegal gun trafficking and federal efforts to stop the flow of dangerous illegal drugs like fentynal!” DeLauro lost it.

“As I was attempting to answer your question very calmly, unlike you…” Bondi quipped back. This really made the Democrat mad…

Trump is pissed with Israel and Iran this morning:

“They don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing!”

President Donald Trump expressed strong frustration to reporters Tuesday morning with Israel and Iran, claiming both countries have violated a ceasefire deal and demanding Israel stop all bombings immediately.

The president criticized Israel on Truth Social, saying "Do not drop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation," and told reporters he didn't like that Israel "unloaded right after we made the deal" and then launched more strikes over "one rocket that didn't land anywhere."

Trump blamed both countries for violating the ceasefire agreement - He said "I think they both" violated the deal and expressed frustration with the situation, telling reporters "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing."

The ceasefire came after Iran's military capabilities were severely degraded - Military experts say Iran agreed to the ceasefire because they "cannot win this war," having lost roughly 60% of their missile launchers and lacking the ability to effectively deploy their remaining 1,000 long-range missiles after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes destroyed much of their nuclear and military infrastructure.

Texas radical Imam calls for Muslims to to side with Iran

A radical imam at a Texas mosque urged fellow Muslims to side with Iran over the United States and Israel during a Saturday sermon, calling Israel a "bloodthirsty, colonialist settler enterprise" and using religious slurs against non-believers while the mosque remains under state investigation for potential discrimination.