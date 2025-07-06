First Lady Melania Trump visited Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Thursday as part of her "Be Best" initiative, joining young patients battling cancer, kidney, and heart conditions for patriotic arts and crafts activities ahead of Independence Day.

Click To Watch Video

Trump distributed gifts to the children including teddy bears, puzzles, books, and "Be Best" temporary tattoos, with staff noting how the kids "lit up" when discussing their favorite sports and music with the first lady.

The visit included unveiling a new "Eternal Flame" hybrid tea rose sourced from the White House gardens in the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where children placed rocks, pinwheels, and American flags among the plants with Trump's help.

Trump made personal visits to individual patients, including meeting a three-month-old baby who has undergone five surgeries since birth along with his military family, and visiting a recently admitted teenage boy and his family in the heart and kidney unit.

Texas flood death toll increases, 3 killed campers identified

At least 43 people died and 27 young girls remained missing Saturday after devastating floods swept through a Texas summer camp, with the Guadalupe River rising nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes and destroying Camp Mystic where 750 attendees were staying.

The Guadalupe River rose nearly 30 feet in just 45 minutes on Friday morning due to heavy rains, with younger campers housed along the riverbanks being hit first while those on higher ground were evacuated by helicopter as the camp was "completely destroyed."

Massive rescue operations are underway with over 1,300 state responders, 800+ vehicles, National Guard deployment, and Coast Guard assistance that has saved or helped save 223 lives, while more than 850 people have been evacuated including 167 by helicopter.

Federal and state emergency declarations have been issued for 15 counties, with President Trump and Vice President Vance expressing condolences, while families desperately wait at reunification centers and authorities pledge to search until every missing person is found.

Together With Strand

Trouble going to the bathroom?

This bowel relief massage trick was kept locked and sealed...

But the TRUTH is finally out!

By pressing this knee pressure point for exactly 10 seconds...

You can dramatically improve bowel movement...

So you can go instantly, no matter how constipated you are!

But only a few people know where this tricky pressure point is exactly located...

Watch this video to see where this pressure point is and how easy it is to get rid of digestive problems!

Elon Musk launches new “America Party” to oppose Trump

Elon Musk announced Saturday he's launching a new "America Party" after conducting an online poll where 65.4% of his 1.2 million voting followers supported creating an alternative to the current two-party system, citing concerns about government waste and deficit spending.

The announcement escalates Musk's ongoing feud with President Trump , stemming from Musk's opposition to the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" which he called a "pork-filled" and "disgusting abomination" that could add $3.9 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

Musk's political shift marks a dramatic reversal from his previous support, having spent hundreds of millions helping Trump get re-elected and leading the administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cost-cutting initiative before turning against Trump's legislative agenda.

The conflict has potential political ramifications, with Trump threatening to cut billions in federal subsidies to Musk's companies and Republicans worried that the Musk-Trump feud could damage their chances of maintaining their congressional majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

Officer shot in neck outside Texas ICE facility, suspects in custody: report

A Texas police officer was shot in the neck Thursday night during what authorities described as a coordinated attack outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado, with the officer being airlifted to a hospital, treated, and later released.