MAGA veteran GOES OFF at Jamie Raskin for ignorant comments about renaming military bases
"Don't give me that bullsh*t, you never served, you don't know what you're talking about!!"
Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier couldn’t take it anymore and went off at Democrat clown Rep. Jamie Raskin for mocking the Trump administration’s effort to un-woke the military.
Raskin regrets this big time…
“I take it that this is part of the big anti-woke indictment of the military that we have renamed military bases after pro-Union generals as opposed to this who took up arms against the Union in traitorous insurrection!” Raskin chirped.
“What you’re saying is we should have military bases named after confederate generals or Nazi generals?” Raskin continued to press Lohmeier.
“No, I’m not willing to let you put words in my mouth,” the military veteran fired back before making his point clear. “Diversity is not our strength… skill and performance matter in the military if you would like to deter conflict and win our nation’s wars, period!”
“Don’t bulls**t me,… you don’t know what you’re talking about! Most of the people in the military don’t care about what you’re talking about!” Lohmeier went off.
Watch the tense clash here:
Russia launches biggest drone strike on Ukraine, NATO allies scramble to respond
Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date, deploying over 700 drones of various types including 300+ Shaheds, plus 13 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles, primarily targeting the northwestern city of Lutsk and multiple other regions.
Ukraine's air defenses successfully neutralized 718 enemy aircraft, with 303 shot down by fire and 415 "lost in location," while Ukrainian forces used interceptor drones and mobile fire groups to counter the massive assault.
NATO jets were scrambled and Poland activated all available forces, with Ukrainian, Polish, and allied aviation operating in Polish airspace as ground-based air defense and radar systems reached highest readiness levels before standing down as the threat diminished.
President Zelenskyy condemned the timing of the attack, noting it came during ongoing peace efforts and calling for "biting sanctions" against Russian oil and secondary sanctions on countries that buy it, saying the attack proves Russia continues to reject ceasefire attempts.
Boston’s woke mayor opens city hall to Chinese communist
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's administration has allowed an eyebrow-raising nonprofit called Boston Urban Forum (BUF) to hold events at City Hall that have repeatedly featured Chinese Communist Party members as moderators and speakers, with at least 8 CCP members participating in events since May 2024, the Daily Caller reports.
BUF's founder Gary Yu has connections to Chinese intelligence operations, as he's listed as an official of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC), which is part of China's United Front Work Department intelligence service, according to federal authorities.
Wu has publicly commended Yu and approved Chinese cultural events he organized, including establishing "Boston-Hangzhou Day" and supporting Lunar New Year festivals, while issuing multiple certificates of recognition for his community service despite his intelligence connections.
The events appear designed for influence operations, with experts saying China uses such cultural forums to allow CCP agents to "craft pro-Beijing narratives" and gain "tacit endorsement" from U.S. lawmakers, while some speakers have explicitly recruited academics for Chinese talent programs linked to technology theft.
I'm so tired of these idiot democrats wanting to rename our military bases. They have them named for a reason. These people should just get out of politics if they can't be sensible.
Just love it when the dippy dems say dumb shit, which, by the way, is ALL the time. It's great to hear them screech and yell and phony cry and make buffoons of themselves on a daily basis. Their base is so embarrassed of them even crazy Elon's new party is looking good. The more they carry on the better we Republicans look and the more sensible we sound. Except for the extra crazed voters, I think they're finally starting to get it. Just sayin'.