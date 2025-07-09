PolitiBrawl

Dolores Adams
2h

I'm so tired of these idiot democrats wanting to rename our military bases. They have them named for a reason. These people should just get out of politics if they can't be sensible.

Angela Mickel
1h

Just love it when the dippy dems say dumb shit, which, by the way, is ALL the time. It's great to hear them screech and yell and phony cry and make buffoons of themselves on a daily basis. Their base is so embarrassed of them even crazy Elon's new party is looking good. The more they carry on the better we Republicans look and the more sensible we sound. Except for the extra crazed voters, I think they're finally starting to get it. Just sayin'.

