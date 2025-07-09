Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier couldn’t take it anymore and went off at Democrat clown Rep. Jamie Raskin for mocking the Trump administration’s effort to un-woke the military.

Raskin regrets this big time…

Click To Watch Video

“I take it that this is part of the big anti-woke indictment of the military that we have renamed military bases after pro-Union generals as opposed to this who took up arms against the Union in traitorous insurrection!” Raskin chirped.

“What you’re saying is we should have military bases named after confederate generals or Nazi generals?” Raskin continued to press Lohmeier.

“No, I’m not willing to let you put words in my mouth,” the military veteran fired back before making his point clear. “Diversity is not our strength… skill and performance matter in the military if you would like to deter conflict and win our nation’s wars, period!”

“Don’t bulls**t me,… you don’t know what you’re talking about! Most of the people in the military don’t care about what you’re talking about!” Lohmeier went off.

Watch the tense clash here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Bonner Private Wines

Want to know what’s really in that $12 bottle at the store?

Chemical dyes

Fake oak flavoring

Grape concentrate

These mass-market wines are made in factories owned by global corporations.

What they don’t want you drinking? Wine made in tiny batches by honest, hardworking families — deep in the Andes, or tucked away in the hills of Tuscany.

That’s what we source at the Bonner Private Wine Partnership.

Every quarter, we ship 6 rare bottles — from places so remote, most Americans will never even hear about them.

These wines aren’t for sale in stores, and they’ll never be featured on a celebrity’s Instagram.

They’re for people like you. Folks who still believe in hard work, tradition, and doing things the right way.

See What’s Inside the Box – Join Now

You won’t find these wines at Costco. And that’s a good thing.

– Will Bonner

Join Now

Russia launches biggest drone strike on Ukraine, NATO allies scramble to respond

Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine to date, deploying over 700 drones of various types including 300+ Shaheds, plus 13 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles, primarily targeting the northwestern city of Lutsk and multiple other regions.

Ukraine's air defenses successfully neutralized 718 enemy aircraft , with 303 shot down by fire and 415 "lost in location," while Ukrainian forces used interceptor drones and mobile fire groups to counter the massive assault.

NATO jets were scrambled and Poland activated all available forces , with Ukrainian, Polish, and allied aviation operating in Polish airspace as ground-based air defense and radar systems reached highest readiness levels before standing down as the threat diminished.

President Zelenskyy condemned the timing of the attack, noting it came during ongoing peace efforts and calling for "biting sanctions" against Russian oil and secondary sanctions on countries that buy it, saying the attack proves Russia continues to reject ceasefire attempts.

Boston’s woke mayor opens city hall to Chinese communist

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's administration has allowed an eyebrow-raising nonprofit called Boston Urban Forum (BUF) to hold events at City Hall that have repeatedly featured Chinese Communist Party members as moderators and speakers, with at least 8 CCP members participating in events since May 2024, the Daily Caller reports.