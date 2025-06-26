Sen. Markwayne Mullin blasted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for challenging the success of President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran in a heated live interview.

“Why is this so hard for you to celebrate?!!”

Collins started by asking Mullin if he has personally seen any intelligence to confirm that Iran’s nuclear program was obliterated.

“I’ll tell you that the reports that we receive, this was a complete success!” Mullin answered. “I don’t understand why this is such a hard thing for CNN to celebrate! This should be something that we are celebrating, not something we’re trying to bring division on!”

“No one is trying to bring any division, and it has nothing to do with celebrating or not celebrating it sir, it’s a question of what the intelligence shows,” Collins responded. “So my question, sir, is have you seen intelligence that shows the nuclear program has been obliterated?”

Mullin again confirmed that reports given to the Senate show the program was completely destroyed. “That doesn’t mean they can’t start their program again because you can’t eliminate knowledge, but they can’t use these facilities anymore, that’s a fact!”

Watch Mullin put Collins in her place for trying to downplay the U.S. military’s success:

Tom Homan warns NYC socialist mayoral primary winner: “He’s not gonna stop us!”

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan warned Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday that he is no match for ICE after the newly victorious mayoral primary winner promised to "kick the fascist ICE out of New York City" and strengthen the city's sanctuary protections.

Border czar Tom Homan directly challenged Mamdani's promise to "kick the fascist ICE out of New York City" - Homan told Fox Business that "federal law trumps him every day" and warned the newly victorious Democratic primary winner that ICE operations would continue regardless of local opposition, saying "Good luck with that" and "it's game on."

Homan vowed to increase ICE enforcement in New York specifically because it's a sanctuary city - He said Trump's administration would "double down and triple down" on sanctuary cities like New York because they release "public safety threats and national security threats back to the street," promising to send more agents and increase worksite enforcement "tenfold."

The conflict stems from Mamdani's campaign promise to "Trump-proof" NYC and strengthen sanctuary protections - The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman has vowed to get ICE out of all city facilities, end cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and protect immigrant New Yorkers' personal data as part of his fight against what he calls Trump's attempts to "gouge the working class."

Homan praised current Mayor Eric Adams while criticizing Mamdani's approach - The border czar said Adams "wants to do the right thing" and be a "law-and-order mayor" who helps ICE find missing trafficked children, contrasting this with Mamdani's confrontational stance, which included shouting at Homan in the state capitol and being removed by state troopers in March.

