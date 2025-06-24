Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made every Democrat in congress panic by playing a surprise video of past Democrats calling for reductions in waste in the federal government; the precise agenda of DOGE that current Democrats oppose so strongly.

They didn’t know how to react to this…

“I would like to begin today’s hearing by showing a video about what DOGE is all about,” Greene told congress, queuing up a compilation of Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Al Gore and other major Democrat leaders calling for massive cuts to “pointless waste,” “fat” and “stupid spending” in the federal government.

This was an absolute checkmate by MTG, watch the incredible moment here:

“MAKE MY DAY!” Trump calls out AOC in BRUTAL Truth Social takedown

President Donald Trump destroyed AOC on Truth Social after she publicly suggested a third impeachment attempt following U.S. military strikes on Iran.

Trump DARES Democrats to impeach him again: On Truth Social, he urged congressional Democrats to initiate a third impeachment, defiantly quoting “Go ahead … MAKE MY DAY!” in response to their criticism of recent successful U.S. airstrikes on Iran.

Targets progressive lawmakers by name: He specifically criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress”, as well as Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Ilhan Omar, questioning their intelligence and patriotism.

AOC’s response: In an X post response, AOC joked, “Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl” before accusing Trump of illegal decision-making aimed “to betray the American people.”

11 illegal Iranian immigrants with terrorist ties arrested by I.C.E

Immigration officials nabbed 11 illegal immigrants with previous records and suspected terrorist ties let in by the Biden administration over the past weekend.

ICE arrested 11 Iranian migrants in eight U.S. states over the weekend —including individuals with suspected terrorism-related affiliations. “We don’t wait until a military operation to execute; we proactively deliver on President Trump’s mandate to secure the homeland,” The DHS said.

Notable detainees include a former IRGC member linked to Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah in Minnesota, a watch-listed individual in Mississippi, and a former Iranian sniper arrested in Alabama with military ID.

Five detainees have prior criminal records , with convictions ranging from grand larceny to drug and weapon offenses.

Border Patrol memo warns of potential Iranian "sleeper cells", citing over 700 illegal Iranian migrants under the Biden administration and urging heightened agent vigilance post-U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Iran ceasefire deal

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday, citing his "extraordinary and historic role in brokering an end to the armed conflict between Israel and Iran" and preventing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining nuclear weapons.