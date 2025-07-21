Vice President JD Vance visited a Pennsylvania diner to meet with locals last week, and the raw, unscripted moment will show you who Vance really is beneath the surface.

Vance walked into the humble establishment, and ordered some food for himself and his wife before greeting every single patron in the place. He eventually made his way to the back of the restaurant where a table of older veterans were sitting. One gentlemen, a Korean War veteran, had 2 Purple Hearts.

“You were in the Marines?” the old timer asked Vance.

“I was, Semper Fi!” Vance answered back with a big smile.

Watch the incredible MAGA moment here:

Buttigieg’s DEI disaster exposed! How a woke Biden hack screwed up America’s flights

Pete Buttigieg prioritized DEI initiatives while failing to modernize outdated air-traffic-control systems during his tenure as Transportation Secretary, with industry sources claiming he told executives that upgrades would just allow more flights and wasn't in his interest, while showing "little to no interest" in modernization efforts.

The Department of Transportation under Buttigieg prioritized DEI initiatives over infrastructure , spending more than $80 billion on roughly 400 diversity, equity and inclusion grants over four years—at least half of DOT's typical annual budget—compared to just 60 DEI grants worth a few billion under the previous administration.

The FAA remains chronically understaffed with only 80% of target controller levels , leading to flight delays and the first nationwide grounding since 9/11 in January 2023 due to system outages, with industry officials warning it could take 90 years to reach proper staffing at current hiring rates.

Buttigieg frequently blamed airlines rather than addressing systemic FAA problems , implementing consumer protection rules like automatic refunds and up to $1,000 compensation for delays, while industry officials argued he was more focused on being "good on TV" than fixing archaic systems dating to the Carter administration.

Republicans have now approved $12.5 billion for new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to revamp FAA systems through Trump's recent legislation, with aviation experts calling Duffy "exceedingly attentive" compared to previous administrations and predicting he'll "stand out for decades as one of the most engaged secretaries."

Gabbard threatens to release more details on Obama/Russiagate “conspiracy”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced more details will be released about alleged efforts by Barack Obama's administration to create false intelligence narratives about Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling it a "treasonous conspiracy" to undermine Trump's first term.

Gabbard claims Obama directed intelligence officials to "create" a new assessment in December 2016 that contradicted prior analyses and then used media allies to push the narrative that Russia "intervened to hack the election in Trump's favor," releasing 100 documents as evidence on Friday.

Gabbard's team is referring all records to the DOJ and FBI for criminal referral , with Gabbard stating that Obama's actions "subvert[ed] the will of the American people" and amounted to "a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people."

Democrats have dismissed Gabbard's claims, with Rep. Jim Himes saying DOJ won't take action because "the howls of laughter from that court will be heard in four time zones," while Gabbard maintains intelligence community whistleblowers are coming forward and she expects prosecutions and indictments.

Illegal alien who shot officer in face was previously released by Biden: DHS report

An illegal alien who was previously released by the Biden administration was allegedly involved in shooting a CBP officer during an attempted robbery in Manhattan's Fort Washington Park on Saturday night, with the officer currently hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the face and arm.