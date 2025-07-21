PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo1950's avatar
Jo1950
4h

I heard Hazelton Pa. Great grandpa, grandpa, father from there. God bless JDV. Pray he’s the next POTUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nikki Richard's avatar
Nikki Richard
4h

I’m so glad everyone was friendly and welcoming. 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture