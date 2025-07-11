Federal agents raided two Glass House marijuana farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria with warrants for illegal employees, leading to violent clashes with protesters who were pushed back using tear gas and smoke bombs while military helicopters flew overhead to flush out people hiding.

An unknown suspect fired a pistol at federal law enforcement officers during the raid, prompting the FBI to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to conviction, while four people were hospitalized and three others treated at the scene.

Democratic officials strongly condemned the operations , with Rep. Salud Carbajal calling the presence of 50 ICE agents "deplorable" and saying "individuals dressed like military personnel" shouldn't operate "on our soil," while calling the raid "overkill" and "ridiculous."

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Trump on social media , posting a video of people running from tear gas and calling Trump "the real scum," while accusing Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller of running tactics that "evoke chaos, fear and terror within our communities."

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott revealed that ten juveniles were found at the marijuana facility, all illegal aliens with eight being unaccompanied minors, leading to an investigation for child labor violations, while Los Angeles and eight other cities have sued the Trump administration over these immigration enforcement tactics.

Tom Homan blames Democrat rhetoric for violent clash at CA marijuana farm

Border Czar Tom Homan condemned the violence at a California marijuana farm, blaming Democrats' "inflammatory rhetoric" that compared ICE agents to "Nazis and racists and terrorists" for emboldening protesters to become criminals and for deadly protests.

“What happened in California is just another example of protesters becoming criminals, and they’ve been emboldened by even members of Congress who compare ICE to Nazis and racists and terrorists,” Homan said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

“I said months ago, it’s going to end up with a loss of life — and we had one the other day in Texas, and it’s not over,” he said referring to the gunman who opened fire on border patrol agents in McAllen on Monday.

Trump threatens to hike tariffs on Canada by August 1

President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Canadian products from 25% to 35% beginning August 1 unless Canada takes steps to curb fentanyl flow across the shared border, while suggesting the rate could be modified "upward or downward" based on their relationship.

The president criticized Canada's trade policies in his letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney , citing "unsustainable trade deficits" and highlighting that Canada charges "up to 400%" tariffs on U.S. dairy products while limiting market access for American farmers.

Trump announced plans for broader tariff increases on remaining countries , telling NBC News he wants to impose 15-20% blanket tariffs on nations including the European Union, saying he'd "like to do it today" and would send notification letters "over the next couple of hours."

The escalation includes threats against Brazil, where Trump warned of 50% tariff increases over the government's treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro, calling the legal proceedings against him a "witch hunt" and demanding they "leave Bolsonaro alone."

Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump for $20 million

Columbia University anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil filed a $20 million claim against the Trump administration, alleging he was "falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted, and smeared as an antisemite" when the State Department moved to deport him.