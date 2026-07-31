Martha MacCallum confronted NY Democratic Socialist co-chair Gustavo Gordillo live on Fox News about his organization’s radical plan to have the government takeover major private businesses and limit investor profits.

“What are you talking about?! No one should have a right to a double digit return on investment?!” MacCallum pressed the socialist. “How much should they make?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Graham Planter’s replacement reportedly has children with cousin

Troy Jackson, Maine’s Democratic Senate nominee replacing rape-accused Graham Platner, has two adult children with his longtime partner Lana Pelletier, who genealogical records show is his second cousin, the Maine Wire reports. The couple, who have been together since high school, share the same great-grandparents, making them second cousins and their sons third cousins to both parents simultaneously.

The relationship is entirely legal under Maine law, which only restricts first-cousin marriages under certain conditions and places no limitations on second-cousin relationships. Genetic experts generally consider second-cousin pairings to present no meaningful elevated risk of inherited disorders compared to the general population.

Jackson now faces incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, viewed as a key opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat in their bid to regain Senate control. Jackson has generally referred to Pelletier as his “partner” throughout his political career, though some older biographies listed her as his wife.

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49,000 muslim migrants flood Spanish enclave, military deployed amid crisis

Spain’s Interior Ministry estimated roughly 49,000 people — nearly 60% of Ceuta’s total population of 85,000 — crossed from Morocco into the North African enclave within a single 24-hour period Thursday into Friday.

Spain’s military is being deployed to Ceuta with authorities confirming at least 18 deaths during the crossings. Bodies were seen in the water as rescue operations continued. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are traveling to Ceuta as Madrid scrambles to restore order.

Spanish authorities said Morocco is cooperating to regain control of the border, with Moroccan police intercepting migrants and both governments working to return those who entered illegally. Officials have not pinpointed a single cause for the surge, though Ceuta authorities cited a recent Supreme Court ruling limiting immediate sea returns. Migration advocates questioned whether that ruling alone could explain the dramatic escalation.