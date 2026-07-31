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Leading up to Los Angeles’ mayoral primary in June, Mayor Karen Bass said she deserved to have a second term because her administration has made gains on one of the city’s most pressing issues: Homelessness.

Bass claimed her efforts had reduced the homeless population through “harm reduction” programs and taxpayer-provided housing.

Well, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority 2026 annual homeless count, the number of people living on the city’s streets had increased, not decreased.

FOXLA reporter Matthew Seedorff revealed the number of people living on the street had increased 8% compared to 2025. Los Angeles residents Seedorff talked to said they believe the true number is higher given how ubiquitous homeless people are throughout the metro area.

What is Bass’ explanation for the increase? In one word: Deflection.

Bass shifted blame to how Los Angeles “couldn’t keep up with policies and funding cuts on the federal and state level. The Trump administration has driven up the cost of gas, groceries, and rent — and slashed critical safety net funding.”

Bass also blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom and Sacramento Democrats, though without naming them specifically, for cutting $70 million in spending for supposed homeless reduction efforts.

The LAHSA’s findings confirm that Democrats’ stewardship of the city has been nothing short of a disaster. The touted decrease in homelessness is hardly anything to celebrate. LAHSA said 2025’s population had only decreased by 1,553 people. There were still over 43,000 people all around the city.

As someone who has reported on the problem in Los Angeles for a few years, I can say one of the biggest misconceptions is that most of the homeless want to get off the street. In my experience, many enjoy the perks of LA-style camping: Organizations give them free items, anything from clothes to needles, and they get to live without paying taxes while still being able to feed their drug habits.

That’s not to say it is a total lost cause, as there are many cases of people getting their life back on track, but the progressive worldview thinks simply building housing and blaming the Trump administration is enough to solve the problem. The actual causes run much deeper.

The incentives to live off of the local and state programs is too tempting for many who know those progressive ideals will not force them to change. So long as Democrats like Bass are in charge, LA residents will have to get used to the street conditions.

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