Charlie Kirk dismantled a radical student for claiming that America is “stolen land” and rightfully belongs to Mexican nationals, including those deported by the Trump administration.

Kirk gives him a much-needed American history lesson…

“Many immigrants are being persecuted right now, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia,” the student told Kirk, met by boos from the surrounding crowd of students. “I just want to like acknowledge the fact that we are on stollen land, we are on indigenous Mexican land right now!”

The student, who says he is a second generation Guatemalan immigrant, further said that latinos have no business supporting Trump.

“Who did the Mexicans steal the land from?” Kirk asked the student.

The student answered that Mexicans were “there originally” and are indigenous to the western part of the U.S.

“No, wrong!” Kirk interjected. They stole it from lots of Indian tribes. Texas was not indigenously Mexican, there were many different native American tribes there, so Mexico was participating in Manifest Destiny at the behest of the Spanish crown.”

“So instead of saying ‘we’re on stolen land’ - you should have a gratitude acknowledgement, praise God I live in America, I’m glad!” Kirk told the student.

5 Policies to know from Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill:

President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill passed yesterday and will now become law; here’s everything you should know about how the legislation will effect Americans.

Federal Income Tax Relief - The bill makes permanent the lower tax brackets and doubled standard deduction from Trump's 2017 tax law, while adding $750 for individuals ($1,500 for married couples) to the standard deduction starting in 2025, benefiting the 90% of taxpayers who don't itemize deductions.

Business Investment Incentives - Companies can immediately write off 100% of capital investments (retroactive to January 19, 2025) with a cap increased to $2.5 million, plus fully expense new factory construction and improvements rather than deducting costs over 39 years, making U.S. manufacturing more economically attractive.

Small Business Deduction - The 20% deduction for small businesses, partnerships, and S corporations becomes permanent, with a new inflation-adjusted minimum $400 deduction for those with at least $1,000 in qualified business income, ensuring all eligible small business owners get enhanced baseline relief.

Retiree Tax Relief - Americans 65 and older get an additional $6,000 deduction (on top of existing senior deductions) through 2028, phasing out for higher earners, designed as an alternative to eliminating Social Security taxes while providing income-based relief to retirees.

Tips and Overtime Deductions - While not fully eliminating taxes on tips and overtime as promised during the campaign, the bill creates temporary deductions through 2028 allowing tipped workers to deduct up to $25,000 in qualified tips and hourly workers to deduct up to $12,500 in overtime premium payments.

Russia hammers Kyiv with larges strike ofthe war to date

Russia launched the largest aerial attack on Kyiv of the three-year war on Friday, with 539 drones and 11 missiles over a seven hour period.

The massive assault on Kyiv injured at least 23 people and damaged roughly 40 apartment blocks, five schools and kindergartens, passenger railway infrastructure, and other civilian targets across six of the capital's 10 districts.