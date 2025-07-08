GOP Rep. Brandon Gill took aim at Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for attacking the Trump administration’s dismantling of the woke USAID bureaucracy.

“My Republican colleagues have a weird fetish with dictators, or wannabe dictators, so it should come as no surprise that they are here attacking global democracy programs,” Crockett said, referring to USAID aid programs targeted for cuts.

“The dismantling of USAID is just another part of the Republican’s chaotic foreign policy and their pro-dictator agenda!” Crockett finished.

Gill fired back, shutting down her point completely, “We have strategic interests abroad that we ought to advance and it ought be rooted in a rational conception of the way the world actually is and not the way some leftist secular bureaucrat at USAID believes the world should be!”

“Forcing transgenderism and novel sexual fetishes on traditional cultures does not advance American interests, it alienates us on the world stage!” he added.

Trump responds to socialist Mamdani’s threats to arrest Netanyahu

President Donald Trump just gave a classic “Trump” response to socialist NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani after he threatened to arrest the Prime Minister of Israel.

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani pledged to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city, citing the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Netanyahu and stating that New York's values should align with international law.

Netanyahu dismissed Mamdani's threat as "not serious" and "silly" during a White House meeting with President Trump, saying he's "not concerned" and would visit New York "with President Trump" if needed.

Trump called Mamdani a "communist" who has "said some really bad things about Jewish people" and warned that the mayoral candidate would need federal funding and "better behave" or face "big problems" from the White House.

Trump said: "He might make it… But, you know, it all comes through the White House. He needs the money through the White House. He needs a lot… He's going to behave. He'll behave. He better behave. Otherwise, he’s going to have big problems."

Netanyahu used the exchange to discuss broader Middle East policy, arguing against a two-state solution by referencing October 7th attacks and stating that Israel would only accept peace arrangements where "the sovereign power of security always remains in our hands."

LA Mayor Karen Bass confronts ICE officers in LA park

Federal immigration agents carried out a heavily armed sweep in Los Angeles on Monday, prompting Mayor Karen Bass to confront the officers and demand they leave.

Federal agents conducted a heavily armed immigration sweep at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles , with ICE, CBP, and military units deploying rifles, armored vehicles, and officers on horseback in what appeared to be a large-scale enforcement operation.

Mayor Karen Bass confronted the agents and demanded they leave immediately, calling the operation a "political stunt" that made the city look "under siege" and was "outrageous and un-American," while the sweep disrupted a children's summer camp and homeless health services.

Border Patrol officials defied the mayor's demands , with El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino telling FOX Los Angeles that "the federal government does not work for Karen Bass" and agents would stay "until that mission is accomplished," warning Bass to "get used to us."

The operation's results remain unclear, as activists had warned people to leave the park before agents arrived, and it's unknown if any arrests were made, while the LAPD said they were unaware of the federal operation taking place in their jurisdiction.

No Epstein client list, suicide?

President Donald Trump's Justice Department and FBI concluded they found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list," or was murdered, releasing prison video footage that they say shows no one entered Epstein's cell area the night he died in 2019, supporting the suicide ruling.

The findings contradict conspiracy theories previously promoted by Trump's own FBI appointees , including current FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who had questioned the official suicide narrative before their appointments but have since accepted it.

No further charges will be filed in the Epstein case, with investigators stating they found no evidence to pursue investigations against other individuals, and the DOJ refusing to release additional materials citing concerns about exposing child abuse details and wrongly implicating innocent people.

