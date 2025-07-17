President Donald Trump invited a heartbroken angel mom to the podium during his signing of the “Stop Fentanyl Act,” Wednesday. What she said next after taking the mic will give you chills.

“I’m turning my pain into passion,” the angel mom told Trump.

“10 years ago, when your daughter, Victoria, she was 18, passed away from a drug overdose, we formed the Victoria’s voice foundation,… We’re so honored, our family loves you,” the angel mom told President Trump, struggling to fight back tears through her short speech.

The mother told Trump and the press at the briefing that her heartbreaking experience has turned her “into a fighter” and announced that her organization named after her deceased daughter will be merging with Founding Fathers to form “The Angel Army” to continue to bring awareness to the drug crisis across America.

“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by the incredible crisis that we’ve all been watching,… they come here, the cartels, and rip us so badly, because we’re sort of a rich country, that’s where the money is,” Trump told the press, speaking from the heart about the fentanyl crisis.

Watch the incredible MAGA moment here:

Joe Rogan reveals what changed his mind about interviewing Trump

Joe Rogan says he was initially hesitant to interview Trump but changed his mind due to aggressive Democrat lawfare against him, including the bookkeeping case where a misdemeanor was charged as 34 felonies despite being past the statute of limitations.

The assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and media bias against Trump were major factors that persuaded Rogan to conduct the interview, with Rogan feeling there were no "real conversations" treating Trump "like a human being" and that everything was being taken out of context.

Rogan believed he needed to provide a fair platform for Trump to express his plans and positions to the American people, arguing that the "best people should have this opportunity" to communicate their vision so voters can make informed decisions in line with American democratic principles.

Have you seen Joe Rogan’s unorthodox interview with Trump just before the election? This cemented Trump’s victory, check it out:

Mamdani exposes himself as privileged brat, says mommy & daddy would support him if he ran out of money

Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani faced online backlash after a video clip surfaced where he explained taking time off work knowing "if I ran out of my savings my family would be able to support me."

Must Watch:

"I worked until January, and then I took time away from my job and one of the major reasons I could do that was because I knew that if I ran out of my savings my family would be able to support me," Mamdani said in the clip.

Socialist Hypocrisy Accusations: Conservative critics on social media pointed to the irony of a socialist candidate relying on family wealth while promoting policies that would raise taxes on the wealthy, with one columnist noting "This guy is very comfortable with other people's money." Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich referenced Margaret Thatcher's famous quote about socialism running out of "other people's money."

"Silver Spoon" Criticism: Mamdani has previously faced criticism from opponent Mayor Eric Adams for his wealthy upbringing, with critics calling him "privileged" and suggesting his comfort with family financial support reflects how he'd handle taxpayer funds. Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright posted "Classic Socialism: Once I blow through my money, I'll take yours."

Political Context: Despite the controversy, Mamdani won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary last month and has found success with working-class voters by campaigning on housing affordability and taxpayer-subsidized programs. He will face former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Eric Adams in the November general election.

FIRST DOGE package passes: NPR, PBS, USAID lose major funds

Senate Republicans passed a $9 billion spending rollback Thursday, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting in a rare rescissions package that hasn’t cleared the chamber in over 20 years.