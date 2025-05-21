Young Trump official Tricia McLaughlin went to war with CNN’s Victor Blackwell over the Trump Administration’s decision to accept 59 South African refugees fleeing persecution into the United States.

She refused to back down…

“When the president says that there is genocide in South Africa, where is the evidence?” Blackwell asked McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

McLaughlin pushed back a against Blackwell’s claim that Trump’s use of the word “genocide” to describe the situation in South Africa was inaccurate as well as the suggestion that Trump is making a special exception for these 59 individuals because they are “white.”

“I have to correct the facts where you’re wrong, Victor, and you’re wrong,” McLaughlin said.

“They’ve had their land seized based on the color of their skin. There’s been over 140 laws enacted that are race-based and to discriminate against racial minorities,” McLaughlin argued. “It is quite frankly disturbing to be that members of the media, including people who are in this very network, are trying to whitewash the facts, and whitewash the fact that these individuals have faced discrimination.”

Blackwell echoed his prior point more bluntly, “There is no genocide in South Africa, and frankly it does a disservice to people around the world who are facing genocide!”

“It does not exist!!” he added.

“These individuals have faced discrimination, racial violence and the seizure of their land!” McLaughlin countered.

Watch McLaughlin shatter Blackwell's narrative on live T.V.:

Charlie Kirk WRECKS woke brat defending false Abrego Garcia narrative

Charlie Kirk fact checked a woke student during a TPUSA speaking event for claiming the that the Trump administration needs to facilitate the return of deported suspected gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“I care that everyone in the United States is afforded the rights under the Constitution!” the student told Kirk. “If we bypass that for him, what’s stopping us from bypassing that for literally anybody else?!!”

Kirk simply answered, “Well, he wasn’t an American, right?”

Watch Kirk calmly face the crowd and fact check the student on all of his false claims regarding the Abrego Garcia case.

Quote of the Day:

“Don’t news people have to tell you what they know when they find it out? Isn’t that the difference between news and a secret?!” - Jon Stewart mocking Jake Tapper’s ridiculous new book about Biden’s mental decline

Jon Stewart tore CNN and Jake Tapper a new one for relentlessly pushing the anchor’s new book “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” to their viewers after having falsely reported on Biden’s mental fitness during his presidency.

Stewart called out the awkwardness and poor taste in promoting the book following Biden’s recent public cancer diagnosis.

“It’s such a difficult time in terms of the pain his family must be feeling, and yet if you act now…” Stewart joked.

Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Democrat Jasmine Crockett for her party’s unbelievable Biden Admin. hypocrisy

Young GOP Rep. Brandon Gill made a fool out of Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for pointing the finger at Republicans for what her own party has done over the past 4 years.

He did not hold back…

Crockett bemoaned Republicans and the Trump administration for circumnavigating the “rule of law.”

“Imagine if the State of Colorado kept Trump off the ballot and other states followed suit. That would have been a problem,” Crocket said. “The problem that we have right now is that if we continue down this road, then we will not have a rule of law because we have people that are currently serving and they’re saying things like ‘ignore the judge’s order.'“

Gill easily rebuked the absurdity of Crockett’s argument, citing the illegal immigration crisis, election manipulation, gender ideology insanity, and more that the Democrats unlawfully force upon U.S. citizens.

“In the lead up to the 2024 election, Democrats knew that they couldn’t fairly win. They were running a candidate whose cognitive state was in question - that was declining before our very eyes on nation T.V. - while they were trying to tell us that he was sharper than ever,” Gill said. “Their political strategy reminds me of a line in Orwell’s 1984 which was ‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ And that was consistent with the Left’s messaging.”

Gill did not stop there, burning down every single one of Crockett’s lies.

“What we witnessed was a grotesque exercise of raw political power by the Democrats against against their enemies.”

Watch Gill’s full argument for yourself:

