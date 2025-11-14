Young MAGA congressman picks a fight with AOC, causes Democrats to erupt
The Democrats implode because they know he's right...
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill blasted Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while mocking the Democrats by calling her “the new leader of the Democrat Party,” along with NYC Mayor-elect and socialist Zohran Mamdani.
“The Democrats shut our government down to pursue unrealistic policy proposals the American people do not want!”
Iowa school aide sues after being fired for Charlie Kirk Facebook comment
A former Knoxville Community School District employee has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her termination violated constitutional rights after she posted a personal Facebook comment about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Stacey Sumpter, a special education associate, was dismissed two days after writing “goodbye” on her private social media account in response to the Sept. 10 assassination.
Swift Termination: District officials called Sumpter into the principal’s office on Sept. 11 after receiving community complaints, then suspended her that evening and terminated her employment the following morning. Superintendent Cassi Pearson cited the post’s language as “not respectful” and displays “hatred” in the termination letter.
Constitutional Claims: Sumpter’s legal team argues the district violated her First Amendment rights by punishing protected political speech made as a private citizen off-duty. The lawsuit contends her comment neither threatened anyone nor incited violence, and did not identify her workplace or occur during school hours.
Growing Legal Pattern: Sumpter joins at least two other Iowa educators who have sued their districts over Kirk-related social media posts, with numerous others across the country facing similar situations for their conduct.
JFK’s grandson faces scrutiny over deleted Nazi salute video amid congressional run
Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s only grandson, is under fire after the Washington Free Beacon uncovered a deleted January Instagram video showing him performing a Nazi salute multiple times. The 32-year-old announced his candidacy for New York’s 12th Congressional District seat this week, seeking to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler.
Musk Mockery Gone Wrong: The video apparently aimed to ridicule Elon Musk, who faced accusations of performing a Nazi salute during President Trump’s January inauguration, though Musk has vigorously denied the claim. Schlossberg repeatedly performed the gesture while saying “Yo, check this out” to the camera.
Additional Controversy: The Beacon also reported Schlossberg posted a since-deleted recipe for a “MAHA energy ball” containing “Jew blood (ashkenazi not Sephardic)” and semen, apparently targeting his relative, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Schlossberg’s father is Jewish, making the posts particularly inflammatory.
Social Media History: The congressional candidate has gained notoriety for provocative online content including satirical political videos and shirtless posts. His campaign declined to comment on the resurfaced footage.
Manhattan therapist claims Trump Derangement Syndrome affects three-quarters of patients
Manhattan psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Fox News that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” represents a genuine clinical issue affecting most of his practice, describing it as “the defining pathology of our time.” The mental health professional said approximately 75% of his patients display symptoms of obsessive fixation on President Donald Trump within minutes of their sessions.
Clinical Symptoms Observed: Alpert reports patients exhibit anxiety-like behaviors including persistent intrusive thoughts, sleeplessness, compulsive news monitoring and emotional dysregulation triggered by Trump’s image or mentions. One patient told him she couldn’t enjoy vacation because seeing Trump on her device left her feeling emotionally triggered.
From Politics to Pathology: The therapist initially dismissed TDS as simple ideological disagreement but now recognizes clinical patterns resembling obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, he described the condition as “obsessive political preoccupation” where a political figure becomes the focal point for heightened distress and compulsive behavior.
Widespread Impact: Alpert said the Trump-focused symptoms emerge rapidly in sessions, with most affected patients bringing up their feelings about the president within five minutes.
The term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” was originally coined by Trump supporters to criticize what they view as irrational opposition to the president.
Left-Wing activists launch campaign against Senate Democrats over shutdown
Indivisible, a progressive organization that organized the massive “No Kings” protests against President Trump, announced its biggest challenge effort targeting Senate Democrats who voted with Republicans to end the historic government shutdown. The George Soros-funded group is demanding Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer step aside and vowing to support challengers against what co-founder Ezra Levin called “weak and cowardly” incumbent Democrats.
Declaring War on Moderates: Indivisible criticized Democrats for “surrendering” after nearly six weeks of shutdown, arguing they abandoned momentum from strong election results and record-breaking protests.
Schumer Under Fire: Multiple progressive voices including California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the deal “pathetic” and a “surrender,” while DNC Chair Ken Martin praised the minority of Senate Democrats who opposed the vote. “Indivisible is ready to clean house and build a party that actually has the energy to act like an opposition,” Lean Greenberg, co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible said.
Primary Threat Details: The campaign seeks candidates with “clear commitment to abandon the status quo of feckless leadership” and use all available tools to fight Trump’s agenda. Indivisible, which launched in 2017 and has received over $7.5 million since from large foundations, describes the effort as its most ambitious primary program to date with endorsements expected in coming weeks.
I love 💗 Rep Brandon Gill… we need more like him.. Brandon Gill gets it… I agree with him 💯
Probably one person approached crazy AOC..