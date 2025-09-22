Evening Edition:

Trump approves TikTok deal

House Democrats vote against Charlie Kirk resolution, Republicans call them out

CNN anchor reveals unbelievable message he received from Charlie Kirk right before his murder

JFK’s grandson weighs congressional run

Gill lays down the law on Democrat lawmaker

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill clashed with Democrat Rep. Lateefah Simon over soft-on-crime policies in Democrat-led cities, releasing dangerous juvenile criminals back into the streets of America.

“The purpose of our justice system is not to rehabilitate criminals, it is to give criminals their just desserts! To lock them up so they cannot harm innocent people!” Gill said.

Trump approves TikTok deal transferring majority control to U.S. investors

President Trump is set to approve a comprehensive agreement this week that will transfer majority ownership of TikTok's U.S. operations to American investors while ensuring user data remains secure from foreign access, senior White House officials announced.

Trump administration finalizes TikTok ownership structure : President Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week approving a deal that transfers majority control of TikTok's U.S. operations to American investors , with ByteDance retaining less than 20% ownership as required by federal law.

Oracle to handle data security and algorithm : The tech giant will serve as TikTok's trusted security provider, storing American user data in secure U.S.-based cloud infrastructure and retraining the platform's algorithm to operate independently from ByteDance control.

New governance structure ensures American sovereignty : A seven-member board of directors, with a majority of U.S. citizens, will govern the new joint-venture company, while Oracle monitors source code, algorithm operations and data security to prevent Chinese government access.

Deal preserves user experience while boosting economy: The agreement maintains TikTok's global functionality for American users without service disruption and is projected to generate $178 billion in U.S. economic activity over four years while sustaining thousands of jobs.

The deal resolves a lengthy dispute that began when Congress enacted legislation banning TikTok over national security concerns, with the agreement delaying enforcement of the ban for up to 120 days while the new ownership structure takes effect.

58 House Democrats vote against Charlie Kirk resolution as Republicans call out hypocrisy

House Republicans are accusing Democrats of partisan hypocrisy after 58 Democrats voted against a resolution honoring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, contrasting sharply with unanimous bipartisan support for a similar measure condemning attacks on Minnesota Democratic lawmakers earlier this year.

Fractured Democratic vote draws Republican criticism : The Friday resolution honoring Kirk's "life and legacy" split House Democrats, with 95 voting in favor, 58 opposing, 38 voting present and 22 not voting, prompting Republicans to highlight the stark difference from June's unanimous 424-0 vote condemning attacks on Minnesota state legislators.

Republicans frame vote as electoral liability : GOP lawmakers including Reps. Andy Biggs, Nancy Mace and Greg Steube criticized Democrats for refusing to condemn political violence consistently, with Steube predicting the fractured vote will hurt Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats cite discomfort with Kirk's praise : Several Democrats who opposed the measure said they objected to language lauding Kirk as promoting "respectful, civil discourse" and "unity," with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling his rhetoric "ignorant" and Rep. Shri Thandear saying Kirk "repeatedly disparaged minorities, especially Black Americans."

Comments in question: Ocasio-Cortez misquoted Kirk from when he debated about the Civil Rights Act, claiming it should have been more specific to race so as not to be used as it is currently, by the transgender community for men to play in female sports.

Democrats’ Issues with Resolution: While the Minnesota resolution focused primarily on condemning political violence, the Kirk measure included extensive praise for the conservative activist's character and contributions, with Republicans describing him as "one of the most prominent voices in America.”

The Democrat votes against the resolution underscore deepening partisan divisions over how Congress should respond to political violence, with Republicans arguing Democrats apply different standards based on victims' political affiliations while Democrats maintain they cannot endorse what they view as ‘divisive’ rhetoric.

CNN anchor actually shared amazing message from Charlie Kirk just hours before assassination: “Let’s be gentleman, together”

Kirk reached out for dialogue amid public dispute : Conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent CNN analyst Van Jones a direct message on September 9 inviting him for a respectful conversation about crime and race on his show or on CNN as the two engaged in a heated public disagreement over multiple issues.

Assassination prevented response : Jones never had the chance to reply to Kirk's outreach, as Kirk was assassinated the next day during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Utah.

Jones cites message as proof of Kirk's character: The CNN personality used Kirk's final communication as evidence that the Turning Point USA founder preferred dialogue over division, condemning those who would exploit Kirk's death to promote violence or censorship, going against the majority of Democrats who have been actively spreading hateful and divisive rhetoric about the assassinated activist.

JFK’s liberal, unhinged grandson debates NYC congressional run. He may have a chance…

JFK's grandson considers Manhattan House run : Jack Schlossberg, 32-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is exploring a bid for Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler's Upper West Side congressional seat after the 17-term incumbent announced he won't seek re-election in 2026.

Online presence raises eyebrows : Schlossberg gained notoriety for his provocative social media behavior, including impersonating First Lady Melania Trump, mocking his cousin RFK Jr.'s speech condition, and posting content that is both offensive and concerning to observers…

Limited political experience, strong social media following : Despite having no significant public service background—which Nadler has criticized—Schlossberg has over 707,000 Instagram followers. 90% encouraged him to run for office in a recent poll, and has launched a YouTube podcast interviewing political figures.

Faces established competition in Democratic primary: Schlossberg would compete against Nadler's endorsed Micah Lasher, a Manhattan assemblyman, along with several city council members and assembly members, though there are some political observers suggest his Kennedy name recognition and social media savvy could give him a viable path to victory

