PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

The plan of the left is not rehabilitation and it is definitely not justice. The plan of the left is to destroy civil society and to alienate the people from each other by dividing everyone into aggrieved groups. This will allow government greater control over everyone. If everyone is at each other’s throats then nobody is watching the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
37m

I wonder how many of these TikTokers, that are spewing so much hate toward President Trump and those on the right, realize they should be thanking President Trump for keeping TikTok use in the US alive so they can exercise their first amendment right.

BTW What your employer does because of your online hateful speech is not protected by the first amendment. You see another component of the first amendment is the right to free association. Can't help it if an employer decides they don't won't to freely associate with you any longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture