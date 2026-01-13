PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TRHOC's avatar
TRHOC
7h

I live in what is now a “red” state. It was “purple” for a decade at least and “blue” before that.

I am not Gen Z. In fact, I’m not even a boomer or of the “great generation.” I don’t even think people from my era have a designation. Im 86. I’ve always been artistic. I am conservative. I have a group of women friends who are also creative. All of them are liberal. Really, really liberal. How we stay friends sometimes amazes me.

Reply
Share
Theresa M.'s avatar
Theresa M.
9h

Interesting perspective! Thanks for sharing your experience. Good for you maintaining friendships with friends of all stripes!

Completely agree with you on the arts within conservatism.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture