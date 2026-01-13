I am surrounded.

Around dinner tables. At work. As I walk with an iced coffee in my hand. In my home state, and especially in college. In many social circles…

All around, I partake in daily interactions with the pleasure of someone who quite enjoys a friendly smile, and extension of a listening ear, but the inevitable and exceedingly more common clock always strikes.

Talk of politics.

Even writing it sounds preposterous. A bit trivial, even — as if a little word could have such weighty impacts on one’s social interactions. Or perhaps, in this day and age, the sentiment feels all too familiar.

Politics are now as seemingly important to one’s personality as religion, family, and health. It is the conveyor belt so many people in this country readily jump on, perfectly content to let it dictate what pile they roll into and ultimately embrace as their sole company.

When extreme, it’s the racism and antisemitism cluttering every political post, or the celebratory jokes about a man’s assassination. Politics, for one reason or another, has become a vitriolic everything.

And as a conservative-leaning woman? That’s a losing battle.

In April of 2025, NBC released a poll about voter demographics. According to the research, Gen-Z women “are more likely to identify as Democrats and take the liberal position in questions across the poll when compared to other generations or the U.S. population as a whole.”

In the article, 53% of Gen-Z women identified as Democrats, and only 20% as Republicans.

In my own experience, it feels like most young women I know are liberal, or left-leaning.

They assume I am as well, which I am often told is how I come across, being artistically inclined (a fact I detest. If conservatism wants to survive and thrive, it must take a more active role in the arts, because art defines culture).

I consider myself a moderate, mostly due to the fact that I see both parties as often too loud and accusatory, and as a business that can only make more money if it has your attention (If you have ever been inside DC, know that the American citizen is rarely on the politician’s mind more than the act of winning). Also, naturally, because I have grown up very close to very liberal friends, while also experiencing many instances where a person can not think for themselves, due to their undying devotion to whatever their political party.

However, I am still conservative, and in being so have more and more realized how isolated I truly am.

I was born in a blue state, and went to a University. My hobbies and interests are all in the arts. I live in a US city, the likes of which remain as liberal hotspots.

Plus, I am a Gen-Z woman.

After Trump’s second presidential win, and especially after the death of Charlie Kirk, it seemed more and more people in my community were vocalizing their conservatism. That is, more and more young men. My female peers seemed to do the exact opposite. For some reason, it seems like the common protocol is that conservatism, in the eyes of my female friends, is more acceptable if it is donned by an attractive man vying for their attention. Sure, they will date a conservative man – in fact, many of them prefer the conservative’s treatment versus the liberal guys – but if some women hear of another woman having those same conservative views? They deem it unforgivable.

This makes navigating the social scene extremely complex. I’m a conservative with a liberal-style, making me feel at odds with the hyper-traditional conservative woman that is most popular in current culture, but seriously opposed to the liberal ideology of other peers.

Wherein lies the normalcy, where we can be free to be individualistic, and not so reverent to the political machine, or to whatever the majority or social media personnel are telling us?

Unfortunately, my struggle, as a young woman wanting to thrive in my community and develop relationships without fear of disdain, unfair assumptions, or blatant shame, is not an anomaly.

Just this last week, eighteen-year-old Kai Trump went on “Impaulsive” podcast and disregarded politics completely. “I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more (happy),” the eighteen-year-old UMiami golfing commit said. She went on to tell the host that social media fuels so much division, and that she supports her grandfather.

Even Kai Trump, heir to the conservative political movement, who boasts 2.6 million followers on social media and has spoken at the Young Republican Convention in 2024, still approached political talk with great caution.

She is, after all, an eighteen-year-old about to go to college. It’s like, out of instinct, she speaks as she has to as a young woman just trying to NOT be black-listed before she even arrives on a college campus.

After seeing her talk, I got to wondering about why this is the case for many young women (can’t wait for the comments telling me all women are the problem in this country). In fact, I question many young women’s ‘liberal’ status, when most women I know, even the ones who claim to be quite left-leaning, have pretty conservative values.

I don’t entirely know the answer, but what I hope, and the goal of this section of Politibrawl, is to normalize conservatism for women in a way that feels expansive, and not confined to one way of being. That way, maybe more women will feel inclined to speak about their beliefs, without such fear.

Especially after witnessing so many young people, and young females as leaders for Turning Point USA chapters on their campuses at this year’s AmericaFest, I feel especially hopeful about the tenacity, spirit, and many-sided faces of young female conservatives. Maybe in the future, politics won’t have to be so secretive and fear-driven, and can just be, as it is for many of the inspiring women I saw in attendance.

Also, for those people thinking that I shouldn’t want liberal friends to begin with, or that I am not a true conservative because of my moderate-style, that’s antithetical to what it means to be an American.

I also want to point out that many of my liberal friends know where I stand politically. Overall, it is an ever-difficult issue to navigate, but these relationships provide me hope.

I think, maybe, if there is a takeaway, it is that despite what the media spits at you, sanity and friendship are still possible.