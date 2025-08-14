Staten Island residents were not happy to see mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in their borough on Wednesday, protesting the self-described democrat socialist.

During Mamdani’s trip to Staten Island, political activist and artist Scott LoBaido confronted Mamdani for his stance on Jews.

“You f***** Jew hater!” LoBaido screamed. “You’re not welcome here!”

Other Statan Islanders were seen outside protesting Mamdani as well, some telling him to “go back where he came from.”

One protestor, when asked why she does not support Mamdani, told Fox News that Mamdani is “not a Democrat” but “communist.”

“I’m retired from Wall Street, and he’s anti Wall Street,” another resident said.

Staten Island is New York City’s most conservative borough and is known as a pro-Trump haven on the edge of an otherwise deep blue city.

Mamdani is spending the week visiting New York City’s five boroughs in what he has coined the “Five Boroughs Against Trump” tour, addressing major points of conflict with the Trump administration’s agenda and his own radical socialist agenda for the city as well as drumming up enthusiasm amongst his own supporters.