A brave conservative Yale student confronted communist political commentator Hasan Piker head-on during a debate on campus, humiliating him in front of the class and millions of his own followers watching live.

“The American system is greatly preferable to any other system!” the student told Piker, after he claimed “one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century” was the fall of the USSR.

Click To Watch Video

Anti-ICE protester charged with assaulting federal officers has prior child abuse conviction

Brendan John Geier, 26, from Madison, New Jersey, faces federal charges for allegedly biting and kicking ICE officers during Delaney Hall protests, with prosecutors citing “horrific wounds” inflicted during the confrontation. The defendant previously faced serious criminal charges in 2019 when Pennsylvania authorities investigating child pornography distribution linked seven digital images to his IP address while he was a college student, later discovering numerous suspected child exploitation materials on devices seized from his dorm.

Geier pleaded guilty to a lesser third-degree felony charge in 2021, receiving two years probation with requirements for sex offender evaluation and treatment plus restrictions preventing contact with minors.

Geier now faces maximum 20-year sentence for assault on federal law enforcement: The prosecution alleges Geier engaged in violent behavior during riots outside the detention facility rather than peaceful demonstration, with prosecutors seeking maximum penalties for assaulting officers conducting lawful duties. Geier was released with location monitoring, curfew restrictions and prohibition from returning to the facility.

Federal court halts Trump military transgender ban, protects 28 serving members during litigation

A D.C. Circuit appeals court blocked the Trump administration from removing approximately 28 transgender military personnel currently serving, allowing them to continue while the case proceeds. Judge Robert Wilkins noted the government failed providing factual justification for characterizing transgender service members as unfit, while the 28 plaintiffs collectively earned over 80 commendations and posed no security threat despite their gender identity.

Trump’s January executive order deemed gender identity inconsistent with military values: President Trump’s January order declared expressing gender identity “divergent from biological sex” incompatible with military service standards, claiming such identity conflicts with honesty and integrity requirements. The Army subsequently halted gender-affirming medical procedures and ceased accepting transgender recruits in February.

Border czar Homan responds to Democrat calls to close Delaney Hall facility: “I made a surprise visit!”

White House border czar Tom Homan rejected Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s demands to shutter Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center amid violent left-wing protests outside the building, asserting the facility will remain operational and federal law requires detaining individuals held there. Homan said he personally verified all detainees are lawfully held and toured facility operations including medical services and dining areas, stating the food and conditions meet standards.

Detainees allege inhumane treatment; DHS counters with menu samples : Immigrant detainees penned letter describing “inhumane” conditions and inadequate medical care and sustenance, while Department of Homeland Security released meal menus showing diverse daily options including chicken fajitas and Salisbury steak.

Homan blames Democratic officials for spreading false claims triggering demonstrations: Border czar attributed violent confrontations to Democratic “false allegations” originating from Memorial Day visits by lawmakers, saying misleading reports about conditions sparked chaotic protests.

Related: Hasan Piker FALLS APART when Charlie Kirk CALLS HIM OUT on stage

“I live like a capitalist every day!!!”

Click To Watch Video