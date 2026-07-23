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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5hEdited

Communism IS COMMUNISM no matter how you try to pretty it up.

It takes those who have ESCAPEED communism who KNOW EXACTLY what Communism IS,. and it is NOT pretty so stop trying to put lipstick on a PIG

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bumpy364's avatar
bumpy364
5h

Funny that no apartments will be built in NYC in the foreseeable future unless they get Sweetheart deals from the city officials.

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