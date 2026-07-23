Chinese Communist survivor Xi Van Fleet exploded at New York City Democratic Socialist leader Grace Mausser in a heated live debate on News Nation, calling her out directly for attempting to sell the same socialist lie that ruined her home country to Americans.

“You and your friends just want ‘free stuff!’” Xi snapped. “Eventually things will run out and everyone ends up with NOTHING!!”

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50-Year DC Insider Warns: “Brace for Chaos This Summer”

A year and a half into Trump’s second term, not one insider has been put in cuffs — not Comey, not anyone from Biden’s circle.

But one 50-year Washington insider says, “Behind closed doors, Trump’s team has been plotting a counter-attack unlike any we’ve seen since the Civil War.”

And Wall Street could get caught in the cross-hairs.

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WATCH: Brandon Gill OUTSMARTS smug Smithsonian elitist with her own WOKE SLOP!!

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill exposed the deeply woke director of the Smithsonian for warping and revising American history to project a left-wing agenda.

Finally someone called her out!

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Protesters hijack Madison Police press conference after officer-involved shooting

Anti-police demonstrators seized the microphone at a Madison, Wisconsin press conference Tuesday where Police Chief John Patterson was addressing the fatal shooting of Corey Durrell Ruiz, 38. A man identifying himself as Carlos Jackson commandeered the podium and ranted for several minutes about corruption, revolution, and “Zionists,” while Patterson stepped aside and yielded the floor. A woman in the group held a sign appearing to threaten the chief’s life.

Patterson confirmed two officers were injured in the confrontation that led to Ruiz’s death — one stabbed by a knife Ruiz allegedly wielded during a failed arrest attempt. Officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

Authorities are conducting a formal homicide investigation into the shooting, as required by Wisconsin law for all officer-involved deaths. Patterson also addressed circulating rumors, clarifying that Ruiz did not appear to have been handcuffed when he was fatally shot.

NYC landlords sue over Mamdani’s illegal rent freeze

A coalition of New York City landlords has filed a lawsuit challenging Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s rent freeze for nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments, represented by attorney Randy Mastro. Mastro argued the Rent Guidelines Board abandoned its legal obligation to independently evaluate economic data and instead delivered a predetermined outcome at the mayor’s direction, calling the process “blatantly illegal.”