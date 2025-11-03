Singer-songwriter Tish Hyman sparked viral outrage after claiming Los Angeles Gold’s Gym terminated her membership for complaining about a man who repeatedly entered the women’s locker room and allegedly harassed her, despite multiple written complaints from female members that staff ignored until the confrontation escalated.

Hyman said the man followed her into the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym Beverly Center and called her a derogatory name, causing her to flee in fear and scream for help, with police ultimately escorting both individuals from the facility before gym management revoked her membership alongside his removal.

She revealed that she and several other women had filed multiple written complaints with gym staff about the same man harassing them in the women’s locker room, but the facility took no action until Hyman publicly confronted the situation and “made noise” about the ongoing safety concerns.

Hyman launched a boycott campaign demanding Gold’s Gym and new owner EoS Fitness implement stronger safety measures and consider creating designated transgender or gender-neutral locker rooms, as her viral post reignited national debate over women’s privacy rights and safety in gender-based spaces, though neither company has issued a public statement on the incident.

Trump’s 60 Minutes sit down: “I see good things happening”

President Donald Trump went on CBS’s 60 minutes Sunday, reminding host Norah O’Donnell that the network was forced to pay him substantial money after losing a lawsuit over their deceptive editing of Kamala Harris’ disastrous responses during the 2024 campaign.

Trump secured a $16 million settlement from CBS and Paramount in July after suing the network for election interference, alleging they deliberately edited Harris’ incoherent answer about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make her appear more competent by airing different versions of her response on separate broadcasts.

The president praised CBS’s new direction under Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss during the interview, telling O’Donnell he sees “good things happening in the news” and calling Weiss “a great new leader,” though his pointed remarks about the settlement payment did not air during Sunday night’s broadcast and only appeared in the extended YouTube version.

Trump also warned that he would find it difficult to send federal money to New York City if Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral race, calling Mamdani a communist and saying that between “a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m going to pick the bad Democrat all the time” while discussing the race with O’Donnell.

Democrats push California redistricting power grab as rural voters push back

California voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide Proposition 50, a controversial ballot measure that would allow state lawmakers to redraw congressional district lines in what Republicans call a brazen Democratic attempt to flip additional House seats and potentially reclaim majority control in 2026.

Generational Farmers’ Fear: Fourth-generation Central Valley farmer Jenny Holtermann warned the proposed redistricting plan would deliberately carve out Republican areas and shift them into Democratic districts, silencing rural agricultural communities that have long defined the region’s political character and saying “that’s not what the Central Valley is.”

Rallying Voters: The California Farm Bureau joined opposition to Proposition 50, with rural voters expressing concern that urban-dominated Sacramento politicians would further diminish their political influence by redrawing boundaries to favor Democratic candidates in traditionally conservative farming regions.

The Defense: Fresno County Democratic Party Vice Chair Lonny Johnson defended the redistricting effort by claiming Republicans in Texas, North Carolina and Missouri gerrymandered their own maps without voter input, arguing California Democrats must “fight this” or allow the GOP to maintain House control and leave no check on the Trump administration. The reasoning is clear, and clearly stated that the efforts are fighting fire with fire, combatting earlier Texas redistricting and by doing it themselves, with Gavin Newsom calling it “the most transparent and democratic redistricting that’s ever been done in the United States of America.”

Mamdani’s youth advantage fades with election 1 day away, Cuomo sees surges

Younger voters dominated early voting in New York City’s mayoral race over the weekend, but analysts say the demographic advantage that propelled democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani to victory in the primary may not be enough to stop Andrew Cuomo’s late surge as moderate and independent voters prepare to flood the polls on Election Day.

Voters aged 18-49 outnumbered those over 50 by roughly 186,843 to 148,462 during the final weekend of early voting, reflecting Mamdani’s strong Gen Z and Millennial base that helped him upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

Political analysts predict Election Day will draw older, more moderate voters who typically skip early voting, with Gotham Polling’s Stephen Graves explaining that higher overall turnout “leans more moderate and brings in the independents,” which directly benefits Cuomo since he’s capturing independent voters while Mamdani relies heavily on Democrats.

A new AtlasIntel poll released Saturday showed Mamdani’s once-commanding double-digit lead had collapsed with three days until the election, suggesting his radical rent freeze promises and progressive policies have failed to expand beyond his base.

Trump administration exposes massive SNAP fraud, removes 700,000 from benefits

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed Sunday that the Trump administration uncovered widespread fraud in the food stamp program and removed nearly 700,000 people from benefits while arresting 118 individuals for illegal use of government assistance since taking office.

Rollins disclosed that federal investigators examining $100 billion in SNAP spending discovered thousands of cases of illegal Electronic Benefit Transfer card use after demanding data from all 50 states, with 29 states complying to expose fraud that exploded under the Biden administration when the program grew by nearly 40% in just a couple years.

The Agriculture Department’s review uncovered egregious abuses including one individual collecting benefits simultaneously in six different states and approximately 5,000 deceased people still receiving taxpayer-funded food assistance, prompting Rollins to call the program “broken and corrupt” and vow drastic reforms to ensure only truly vulnerable Americans receive help.

Democrats like California Governor Gavin Newsom are suing the Trump administration over the SNAP benefit pause that began November 1 during the government shutdown, though two federal judges ruled Friday that the administration must use a $5 billion contingency fund to continue payments despite USDA officials saying those funds are not legally available for that purpose.

Week-ahead: Erika Kirk set to receive honor at Fox Nation’s Patriots Awards

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany will present the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk at Fox Nation’s seventh annual Patriot Awards on Thursday in Brookville, New York, followed by a live performance featuring Aldean’s patriotic anthem “Try That in a Small Town.”