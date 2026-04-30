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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
37m

Who started this Woke crap. It just makes idiots out of the people who use it.

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Edward's avatar
Edward
29m

Bet his parents are so proud of him her maybe hold a pillow over his head till he stops kicking

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