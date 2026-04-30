Woke student's gotcha question HORRIBLY BACKFIRES - Matt Walsh makes him pay...
This was SAVAGE!!
The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh shut down a woke student’s gotcha question during a TPUSA campus speaking event, refusing to walk into his premade trap.
“If that’s all you’re here to do is get that gotcha moment, then that’s fine. Or we could talk about the actual issue, transgenderism is a lie!” Walsh told the student.
Watch the tense moment here:
One click. Blade out. Threat stopped.
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Minnesota family federally charged for assaulting conservative reporter at anti-ICE protest
Christopher Ostroushko, 51, his wife Deyanna, 46, and daughter Paige, 20, were federally indicted Wednesday for allegedly assaulting TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez at an April 11 anti-ICE rally outside Fort Snelling’s Whipple Federal Building.
Video shows Christopher suddenly shoving Hernandez to the ground yelling “Don’t f--king touch my daughter!” after a female protester punched her in the face and before another woman tackled her to the pavement, leaving Hernandez with a concussion, and other injuries.
Acting AG: “Deplorable actions will not be tolerated”: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said “Hernandez was allegedly surrounded, physically assaulted, and shoved to the ground—simply because she was identified by the defendants as a conservative journalist. That is NOT ‘peaceful protest.’” Christopher and Paige were charged with interference with a federally protected activity and assault, while Deyanna was charged with assault. Christopher also faces fifth-degree assault charges from Hennepin County.
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Former Minnesota police officer reveals fraud allegation coverup, Tim Walz shut down his department
Former Minnesota DHS criminal investigator Jay Swanson testified Tuesday that his bosses ordered him to delete fraud findings in response to a legislative inquiry and that it was “common knowledge among Somali refugees in camps in Kenya that Minnesota was the best place to operate a scam.” A DHS official barged into his office “angry, red-faced, and almost yelling” telling him to retract fraud allegations, with Swanson saying the request was “illegal.” DHS later paid $90,000 to a consulting firm with “no experience” in fraud investigations to discredit his findings.
Walz administration allegedly shut down investigations: Republican lawmakers say when Gov. Tim Walz took office in 2019, his administration shut down the DHS Office of Inspector General, telling investigators “they could no longer do criminal investigations” without supervisors’ approval. The Trump administration estimates the fraud could total $9-19 billion, with 98 people charged since 2022, 85 of Somali descent.
Walz claims credit after FBI raids: After FBI raided nearly two-dozen daycares, Walz—who dismissed allegations as “white supremacy”—wrote “If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught.” FBI Director Kash Patel fired back: “go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship.”
Michigan city removes 600+ neighborhood watch signs to be more “inclusive,” draws widespread mockery
Democrat-dominated Ann Arbor, Michigan completed citywide removal of over 600 neighborhood watch signs this week after a unanimous 10-0 City Council vote in December, with the city saying “removing the signs aligns the city’s environment with its commitment to inclusive, evidence-based public safety.”
Democratic Mayor Christopher Taylor said in an official video that “neighborhood watch signs are expressions of exclusion,” while the resolution claimed the programs “were often rooted in assumptions about who did and did not ‘belong’ in a neighborhood, reinforcing race-based hyper-vigilance and suspicion particularly toward Black, Brown, and other marginalized residents.”
City spent $18,000 from cash reserves: The City Council allocated $18,000 for sign removal, with officials revealing that removing non-traffic-related signs didn’t qualify for street funding, and because no funds were available in the police budget, the city drew from cash reserves.
Conservatives slam move: Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said “for years the Democrats have demanded community policing over police funding, but today they have hit a new level of protecting the criminal over the community,” adding “There was a time Democrats believed it took a village to raise a child, and now they believe that village is racist.”
Who started this Woke crap. It just makes idiots out of the people who use it.
Bet his parents are so proud of him her maybe hold a pillow over his head till he stops kicking