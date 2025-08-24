Woke reporter CONFRONTS JD Vance about D.C.'s homeless, his response will give you chills...
"Why do we accept crazy people yelling at our kids?!! These are your streets, paid for by your tax dollars, and you ought to be able to use them!"
Vice President JD Vance flipped the script on a question from a reporter who pressed him about the administration’s treatment of the homeless in Washington D.C. amid President Trump’s crackdown on crime.
“What is happening to the people who are homeless, often poor, often have a mental health or drug problem, where are they actually going when these encampments are being torn down?” the reporter asked Vance.
“The question portrays a certain misunderstanding of what we’re trying to do,” Vance answered, recounting a time when a “crazy person” shouted at his kids at D.C.’s Union Station.
“Wait a second, why have w2e convinced ourselves that it’s compassionate to let a person who is obviously suffering from mental illness to fester in the streets?!” Vance returned the question. “These are your streets, paid for by your tax dollars, and you ought to be able to use them!"
Mamdani fails to bench 135 lbs unassisted at humiliating campaign event
Democratic mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani was unable to execute a single unassisted bench press rep with a 135-pound bar at Brooklyn's Men's Day event, requiring full assistance from a spotter for two attempted reps before giving up.
Political rivals mock "Mamscrawny" display: Mayor Eric Adams and ex-governor Andrew Cuomo seized on the viral moment, with Adams posting his own successful bench press video and writing "64 vs 33. A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon," while dubbing Mamdani "Mamscrawny."
Mamdani shows soccer skills after gym failure: Despite the embarrassing bench press attempt, the 33-year-old socialist candidate redeemed himself by removing his designer boots and skillfully kicking a soccer ball at an inflatable target, demonstrating competence in Uganda's national sport where he was born.
RFK makes big move for transparency - FDA launches real-time adverse event reporting
The Food and Drug Administration began publicly reporting adverse events for drugs and some vaccines in real time through its FAERS dashboard, ending the previous months-long delay in making this safety information available to the public.
Commissioner promotes "radical transparency": FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary called the change part of promoting "radical transparency," stating that people shouldn't have to "wait months" for adverse event information to become public after navigating "clunky" government reporting websites.
Part of broader safety modernization strategy: The FDA described this as a significant step in modernizing its safety monitoring infrastructure and part of a broader data modernization strategy to streamline adverse event reporting systems and identify safety signals faster across all platforms.
Aligns with RFK Jr.'s HHS reforms: The change comes under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made significant changes to vaccine oversight, including gutting the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices and appointing new members like Dr. Robert Malone, a critic of mRNA COVID vaccines who worked on early mRNA vaccine research.
We don't need a weight lifter in government any more than we need a fake reality show host. So why do the media think this story is worth publishing. I don't choose who to vote for by their physical strength but by their mental ability and personality. And so should the rest of America.
Why are the homeless, drug addicts, mentally ill all in cities? What is there for them? What is the attraction?
If you lose your job and are homeless any city is unaffordable, move to a place where you can live and work within your means. If you are addicted to drugs the city is perfect ample supply and social services galore from food to drugs.
The mentally ill are exposed to abuse and no care and at the mercy of the community and social services. Tents are not the cure but the problem and disrupt communities and leads to violence and spreads the vicious circle of crime.