Vice President JD Vance flipped the script on a question from a reporter who pressed him about the administration’s treatment of the homeless in Washington D.C. amid President Trump’s crackdown on crime.

Vance’s answer was perfect…

“What is happening to the people who are homeless, often poor, often have a mental health or drug problem, where are they actually going when these encampments are being torn down?” the reporter asked Vance.

“The question portrays a certain misunderstanding of what we’re trying to do,” Vance answered, recounting a time when a “crazy person” shouted at his kids at D.C.’s Union Station.

“Wait a second, why have w2e convinced ourselves that it’s compassionate to let a person who is obviously suffering from mental illness to fester in the streets?!” Vance returned the question. “These are your streets, paid for by your tax dollars, and you ought to be able to use them!"

Mamdani fails to bench 135 lbs unassisted at humiliating campaign event

Democratic mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani was unable to execute a single unassisted bench press rep with a 135-pound bar at Brooklyn's Men's Day event, requiring full assistance from a spotter for two attempted reps before giving up.

Political rivals mock "Mamscrawny" display : Mayor Eric Adams and ex-governor Andrew Cuomo seized on the viral moment, with Adams posting his own successful bench press video and writing "64 vs 33. A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon," while dubbing Mamdani "Mamscrawny."

Mamdani shows soccer skills after gym failure: Despite the embarrassing bench press attempt, the 33-year-old socialist candidate redeemed himself by removing his designer boots and skillfully kicking a soccer ball at an inflatable target, demonstrating competence in Uganda's national sport where he was born.

RFK makes big move for transparency - FDA launches real-time adverse event reporting

The Food and Drug Administration began publicly reporting adverse events for drugs and some vaccines in real time through its FAERS dashboard, ending the previous months-long delay in making this safety information available to the public.