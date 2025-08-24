PolitiBrawl

Rosemary E Gaskell
15m

We don't need a weight lifter in government any more than we need a fake reality show host. So why do the media think this story is worth publishing. I don't choose who to vote for by their physical strength but by their mental ability and personality. And so should the rest of America.

Abraham Semo
11m

Why are the homeless, drug addicts, mentally ill all in cities? What is there for them? What is the attraction?

If you lose your job and are homeless any city is unaffordable, move to a place where you can live and work within your means. If you are addicted to drugs the city is perfect ample supply and social services galore from food to drugs.

The mentally ill are exposed to abuse and no care and at the mercy of the community and social services. Tents are not the cure but the problem and disrupt communities and leads to violence and spreads the vicious circle of crime.

