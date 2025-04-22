I was filming a video at a protest this weekend at the White House, asking protesters what was their message to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant, alleged MS-13 member and accused wife-beater who the Democrats have decided to turn into their martyr this week.

The crowd was left-wing, anti-Trump, swamp-dwellers who had nothing better to do on a beautiful Saturday morning than scream at the White House from the fence in Lafayette Park.

Many responded with words of affirmation and support for Abrego Garcia. “Hang tight” and “we’re gonna bring you home.”

I then ask, “What is your message for Patty Morin?”

“Who? Sorry I don't know who that is…” one protester asked.

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, a young Maryland mother who was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2023, was introduced to the nation last Wednesday by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She spoke with reporters briefly and tearfully asking them to “tell the truth” about the consequences of open borders and illegal immigration.

When I explained who Patty Morin was to the protesters, I was told I was “conflating” issues and a lot of other things besides giving condolences or anything that resembled the compassion and support that they had expressed for Abrego Gacria just moments earlier. A few did express sorrow for the grieving mother after making a political decree, while others didn’t even bother.

During one of my interviews, a small, weird little guy came up and started heckling me and my producer with gibberish. I tried to ignore him before he grabbed my microphone, trying to snatch it away from me. Sensing hostility and realizing the high likelihood of a physical altercation with him nearby, I wrapped up the interview and began to walk away.

I made the mistake of turning my back to walk away when the same weird little dipshit grabbed me around the neck, mumbling some more weird shit about me being Jordan Peterson… IDFK.

I quickly pushed him off of me and snapped at him, “Don’t fucking touch me!” He clearly wanted to instigate a fight, but we stayed relatively cool and were determined to avoid violence. “Stay the fuck away from me! We do not want violence!” I said, trying to deescalate and disengage.

He kept following us, “I just want to know who you guys are? What do you think I’m gonna do?”

We walked over the to Secret Service, who were standing on the other side of the crowd and told them what this guy was doing. Thankfully they understood and took our side telling the nut job to leave us alone or he’d be arrested.

I learned a lot from the experience: Don’t turn your back to weirdos, have more situational awareness next time, etc. I also relearned that the people who go to these protests are the most passionate, emotional and often unhinged people on the left. Some of them are very nice people and are open to having a nice debate or exchange of ideas, but many, as soon as they figure out I’m on the right and have a different opinion to their own, they decide I am an enemy and use me as a sounding board for all of their hatred and venom towards Trump and his supporters. Some of these people are just waiting to snap. A lot of them are the angriest nastiest people you could imagine. But as I said, not all of them.

Politics can be a home for the mentally ill to project their issues onto others under the guise of promoting social reform, let’s be real here. It takes a certain kind of person to dedicate a whole Saturday to angrily screaming at a building while holding a sign riddled with expletives, instead of spending time with family, hitting the gym, or binge watching The Sopranos again.

I’m glad no one on my team or myself were hurt, and are rethinking safety protocols and ways to maximize situational awareness going forward.

Activism is apparently a religion for some, and those people concern me deeply.