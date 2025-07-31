The progressive outrage machine has found its latest target: attractive people joking about genetics in advertisements. After Sydney Sweeney faced ridiculous accusations of promoting "Nazi propaganda" for her American Eagle jeans commercial, Dunkin' Donuts is now under fire for a similarly innocent ad featuring handsome actor Gavin Casalegno.

The controversy began when Sweeney's American Eagle spot featured her making a harmless play on words between "genes" and "jeans." The 27-year-old actress simply said, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," while showing off her blue eyes. Somehow, leftist TikTokers managed to twist this basic biology lesson into "Nazi propaganda" and "eugenics."