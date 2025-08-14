Protesters confronted police officers at a checkpoint on Washington D.C.'s 14th Street Northwest Wednesday night, yelling "get off our streets!" as federal and local law enforcement conducted traffic stops in the popular nightlife corridor. The tense encounter occurred days after President Trump announced a federal takeover of D.C. police to combat crime.

Video captured demonstrators questioning officers' motives and urging drivers to avoid the checkpoint. One protester was heard asking, "Why are you here? You are trying to arrest innocent people? What's your purpose?" while another held a sign referencing ICE.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the checkpoint, conducted from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., processed 344 vehicles with 28 stopped, resulting in 38 traffic citations and one arrest for permit violations. Police emphasized these checkpoints have been routine since 2023 for traffic safety compliance.

Homeland Security agents also participated in the operation, while Drug Enforcement Administration officers patrolled the National Mall with National Guard members nearby. FBI agents were stationed along Massachusetts Avenue, and DEA agents joined police patrols in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Federal and local officers made 43 arrests Tuesday night, up from about two dozen the previous evening. Trump federalized D.C. police Monday under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, allowing presidential control of the capital's police force for 30 days during emergencies.