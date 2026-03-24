PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked liberals in Virginia to sign a petition to prevent ICE from deporting an illegal immigrant alleged child abuser who reportedly used video game money to lure children into sending him explicit pictures.

They go from woke to MAGA in 5 seconds… “Is this a joke?! If he’s a child abuser I want him deported!!”

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Senate confirms Sen. Markwayne Mullin as DHS Secretary in 54-45 vote, replacing Kristi Noem

Sen. Markwayne Mullin was confirmed Monday night as the next Secretary of Homeland Security in a 54-45 vote, with Sen. Rand Paul as the only Republican to oppose his confirmation while Sens. John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich crossed party lines to vote in favor. Mullin’s confirmation comes after President Trump announced in early March that he had picked Mullin to replace Kristi Noem, who will “be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.”

Why it matters: Trump praised Mullin, who served “10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate,” saying he has done “a tremendous job.” The confirmation comes amid ongoing tensions between Mullin and Paul, who grilled Mullin during his confirmation hearing for appearing to “justify” the 2017 assault that left Paul with six broken ribs.

What Mullin said: Mullin expressed gratitude for Trump’s nomination, writing on X “I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump’s mission alongside the department’s many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day.”

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Pelosi/Hillary Caught In Secret Partnership?

How did they keep this quiet for so long!?

Nancy and Hillary have been CAUGHT IN THE ACT.

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Trump administration moves student loans to Treasury in biggest step yet toward shutting down Department of Education

The Trump administration announced Thursday an interagency agreement moving student lending operations from the Department of Education to the Treasury, which will “assume operational responsibility for collecting on defaulted Federal student loan debt” in what experts call the biggest step yet toward dissolving the ED.

The strategy: Cato Institute’s Andrew Gillen said this shift is “significant” because student loans are “the biggest staffing and the biggest budgetary component of the Department of Education,” with Undersecretary Nicholas Kent agreeing it’s “absolutely the right way to think about it” as “the next and largest step toward winding down the Department of Education.”

Why it matters: The move addresses nearly $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, with less than 40% of borrowers arranging repayment plans and almost 25% in default, which the department says will “mitigate the continuing fallout and cost to taxpayers from the Biden Administration’s mismanagement.” Gillen said shifting these operations will “make it much more feasible to shut down the Department of Education” since “Education’s biggest budgetary and staffing requirements will be handled elsewhere.”

The progress: Kent said the ED has made “historic progress” by reducing department size “by over 40%” in a year while entering “10 interagency agreements” to show Congress “that the Department of Education does not need to be here for federal grant aid and federal student loans to continue flowing to borrowers.”

Pilots warned of LaGuardia safety concerns before Air Canada crash that killed 2, hospitalized 41

Pilots reported safety concerns about LaGuardia Airport to aviation officials before Sunday’s Air Canada crash that killed pilot Antoine Forest and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther and hospitalized 41, with one pilot warning last summer “on thunderstorm days, LGA is starting to feel like DCA [Reagan Airport] before the accident there”—referring to January’s crash that killed 67. The pilot filed a report claiming air traffic controllers didn’t provide guidance on aircraft spacing and a runway lighting system that helped prevent ground encounters had been switched off, begging officials “please do something.”