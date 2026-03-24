PolitiBrawl

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Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
2h

How would these idiots feel if one of the child abuses abused one of their children?? They are

really gone nuts. ICE is here to protect the American people from criminals like this and others.

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Planet First's avatar
Planet First
32m

I can always count on the followers of this account to be too stupid to realize that it's always wrong. Always.

Maga is so fucking DUMB!😅

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