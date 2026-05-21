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Former talk show host Chelsea Handler was not too happy about the jokes made at her expense during Netflix’s recent “The Roast of Kevin Hart.”

Speaking with Deon Cole on his podcast “Funny Knowing You,” Handler complained about comedians Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis, who were the more conservative, relatively speaking, jokers on the dais.

“I knew about Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane and their backgrounds,” Handler said. “It’s just everything we know: that they’re racist, that they’re bigots, that they’re sexist,” Handler said. “That they think they’re invincible.”

Handler took particular issue with Gillis making a joke about Hart’s height and the suicide of fellow roaster Sheryl Underwood’s husband. Gillis did say he deliberated about the jokes for a while before the event, even getting permission from Underwood to joke about her deceased husband.

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“It was gross. I don’t find those jokes to be funny — jokes about lynching Black people. Lynching is not a joke. That’s worse than rape. You’re not joking about rape, are you?...You know you can’t do that, but you can say ‘lynching’?” Handler asked.

“If [Underwood] says she’s fine with that, she’s fine with that,” Handler begrudgingly acknowledged. “I wasn’t fine with that. I thought that was disgusting, too.”

Underwood recently went on Gillis’ podcast to reaffirm that she was not offended by the jokes about her husband.

It is not surprising Handler, fresh off of telling voters in Los Angeles to not vote for Spencer Pratt for mayor, found many of the jokes offensive. What is surprising is how Handler does not seem to understand what a roast entails. The whole reason why they are such big events is because it is a rare, no hold barred joking session.

Another thing Handler does not seem to understand is that it is no longer 2020. Calling people “bigot” or “racist” does not have the same impact it once did, mainly because the overuse of those words has resulted in those words having no meaning. People see those labels and roll their eyes.

Whatever the case, I suspect Handler will be seething about these jokes for a lot longer than Hart or Underwood.