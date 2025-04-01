A young left wing student confronted Charlie Kirk during a campus speaking event, attempting to prove that the MAGA movement is “a cult.”

Kirk’s response completely turned the tables on her and made her regret making the insulting claim.

“My statement/question is would you agree that the MAGA movement is a cult?” she girl asked Kirk.

Kirk paused before answering the absurd question, “No… why don’t you eplain to me what a cult is.”

The girl turned the prompt right back on Kirk, to which he began listing features of a cult and cult-like behavior. “A charismatic leader that constantly lied to people, they take you out of everyday normal life and leads you to ostracization and cutting family ties,… am I getting closer to describing the Democrat party?” Kirk joked.

The girl further claimed that members of the MAGA movement will “agree with Trump no matter what.”

Kirk explained that there was wide-spanning intellectual diversity within the MAGA movement itself, “So what you’re trying to say is ‘what the leader says the leader gets’ basically… We have lots of disagreements in the MAGA movement, in fact I’m far more pro-life than the President. A lot of people in this audience would have differing views on where the President is at on Israel and Gaza,… I would argue that we have far more intellectual diversity in the MAGA movement than your traditional Democrat party.”

“Would you agree that when the Democrats sat during the State of the Union Address to not applaud a kid with brain cancer, that is cult-like behavior?” Kirk asked the student.

Michael Knowles STEAMROLLS Democrat bully during off-the-rails rant on Trump rape accusation

Conservative podcaster Michael Knowles took on a raging anti-Trump liberal on the Piers Morgan show, humiliating him in front of millions.

“Excuse me one second, you have a very difficult time listening!”

During the panel discussion, anti-Trump podcaster Brian Shapiro claimed that President Trump is “a liable sexual abuser.”

“Most of us don’t really believe that Trump is a rapist or anything,” Knowles responded. “E. Jean Carroll went on T.V. and said that rape was ‘sexy,’ she seems a little bit odd, I’m skeptical of her claims.”

“25 women!” Shapiro interrupted.

“Excuse me one second, I’m just going to try to finish my point like a civilized human being,” Knowles clapped back.

Watch the heated live clash right here:

