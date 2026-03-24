A fed-up reporter confronted Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during a press conference, demanding that he apologize to the family of Sheridan Gorman, the 18-year-old college student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant in his city while upholding sanctuary city policies and refusing to cooperate with ICE.

“Will you apologize to her parents for the sanctuary city polices that caused her death?!!” the reporter demanded.

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Pelosi/Hillary Caught In Secret Partnership?

How did they keep this quiet for so long!?

Nancy and Hillary have been CAUGHT IN THE ACT.

Their secret partnership has just been exposed… And the undeniable proof is inside this video.

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Trump says Iran wants to “make a deal,” sent “significant prize” worth “tremendous amount of money” related to oil and Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Iran wants to “make a deal” with the U.S., revealing Iranian leadership sent a gift Monday that arrived Tuesday, saying “they gave us a present. The present arrived today, and it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.” Trump said he couldn’t disclose specifics but confirmed it was “oil and gas-related” and connected to the Strait of Hormuz, where the Iranian regime was previously charging tankers millions of dollars to pass through the global shipping choke point.

Why it matters: Trump said the gift was “very significant” and meant “one thing to me — we’re dealing with the right people,” adding “they said they were going to do it, and it happened. And they’re the only ones that could have done it.” When asked about control of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the U.S. will “have control of anything we want,” declaring “we are in about the best bargaining position. We’re way ahead of schedule.”

What’s next: Trump said Iran has agreed to demands including “no nuclear weapons” and no enrichment, with negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. Trump emphasized “they can’t have certain things. It starts with no nuclear weapons, and they’ve agreed to that.”

Saudis urge Trump to resume Iran strikes for Middle East remake

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has personally pushed President Trump in recent phone calls to continue military strikes against Iran and seize a historic opportunity for regime change, amid a global fuel crisis triggered by the three-week conflict that has blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Leader Pushes Regime Change: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman argued to Trump that Iran poses a long-term threat to Gulf nations that can only be removed by regime change, according to people familiar with the discussions reported by the New York Times. Saudi officials dismissed any suggestion that MBS has pushed to prolong the war.

Global Fuel Crisis Escalates: Countries worldwide are warning the energy situation is now critical as emergency measures are introduced in response to the Iran war, with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and carrying a fifth of the world’s oil supplies.

Iran Hardens Negotiating Stance: Iran will demand significant concessions including guarantees against future military action, compensation for wartime losses, and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz, as Revolutionary Guards exert growing influence over decision-making ahead of any mediation efforts.

Trump Discusses Hormuz With Modi: President Trump held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, while Pakistan declared it is ready and honoured to host US-Iran peace talks if both sides concur.

Jack Smith secretly requested two years of Kash Patel’s phone records

Former special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed nearly two years of FBI Director Kash Patel’s phone records, including calls and texts without content, along with addresses, under secret nondisclosure orders signed by judges, documents released by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed Tuesday.

Subpoenas Targeted Patel Data: Smith’s team requested Patel’s records from October 1, 2020 to February 22, 2023 and January 1, 2021 to November 23, 2022, signed by Magistrate Judge James Mazzone and Obama appointee Judge Beryl Howell, keeping the subpoenas secret.

Congress Members Also Targeted: Smith sought toll records for more than a dozen Republican members of Congress including Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Lee Zeldin, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, with emails showing prosecutors planned to subpoena many members’ records.

Reliance on January 6 Report: An January 2023 briefing showed Smith’s team went over the Jan. 6 committee report page by page and incorporated it into their investigative plan, though Smith later said the committee’s work was only a small part of the record.

Senators Demand More Records: Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson criticized Smith’s partisan tactics targeting Trump allies and ordinary citizens, expecting AT&T and Verizon to comply with their own subpoenas for further evidence of weaponization of the justice system.