Japanese lawmakers elected hard-line conservative Sanae Takaichi as prime minister Tuesday, making her the first woman in modern times to lead the key U.S. ally. The 64-year-old won with 237-149 votes in the lower house over opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda.

An admirer of Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi advocates tougher immigration policies, constitutional revision, and higher defense spending. She appointed two women to her Cabinet, including Japan’s first female finance minister, and has pushed for greater women’s health support based on her personal menopause struggles.

After the Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority amid corruption scandals and cost-of-living concerns, she secured victory by allying with the far-right Japan Innovation Party, pulling her coalition further right. She faces immediate challenges including President Trump’s visit next week and an economy needing stimulus. Experts warn her premiership could be short-lived like her predecessor’s one-year tenure.

Her socially conservative stances—including opposing separate surnames for married couples and promising to crack down on rule-breaking tourists and immigrants—make her more popular among men than women according to opinion polls.

“We hope she will ... steer Japanese politics in an ‘anti-globalism’ direction to protect national interests and help the people regain prosperity and hope,” Japan First party Sanseito said in a statement.

A former economic security and internal affairs minister, Takaichi is an advocate of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” strategy, favoring aggressive spending and easy monetary policy. She has criticized the Bank of Japan’s interest rate increases, raising concerns among investors about Japan’s massive debt load and potential downward pressure on the yen. However, at her victory press conference, Takaichi emphasized her understanding of “fiscal prudence” while outlining plans for tax cuts and increased subsidies.

Takaichi plans to honor an investment deal with President Trump that lowered U.S. tariffs in exchange for Japanese taxpayer-backed investment. Her nationalistic positions, including regular visits to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine and support for revising Japan’s pacifist constitution, may strain relations with South Korea and China. She has suggested forming a “quasi-security alliance” with Taiwan, earning praise from Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.