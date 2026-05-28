Fox News’ Will Cain confronted Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for his radical comments calling for ICE to be abolished as well as for campaigning alongside anti-American extremist Hasan Piker, who is now facing a government subpoena for potentially peddling propaganda for the communist Cuban regime.

The interview quickly turned into shouting match…

“You’re not answering my questions! You’re pivoting to talking points!!” Cain called out the Democrat. “You’re playing a slick word game!”

Click To Watch Video

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Garbage truck driver confronts anti-ICE protesters blocking Newark detention center - All HELL breaks loose!

A Regional Industries garbage truck driver confronted anti-ICE rioters Wednesday blocking him from carrying out his work outside Newark’s Delaney Hall immigration facility, shouting “If I hit one of y’all, I go to jail” and “What’s wrong with ya all?” before eventually driving away.

The incident occurred amid escalating protests where demonstrators wearing masks and goggles battled ICE agents who deployed pepper spray and batons, with unruly crowds chanting violent slogans including “Grab your guns and kill yourself” and “Every cop every fed shoot yourself in the head.” Protesters constructed barricades using cement blocks and traffic cones as detainees waved from windows, with three arrests reported and demonstrators vowing to remain camped outside until all detainees are released.

DHS denies hunger strike claims, says detainees receive adequate meals and healthcare: Homeland Security Chief Markwayne Mullin contested reports of ongoing hunger strike and poor conditions, stating detainees receive “3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, toiletries” plus “comprehensive healthcare, including medical, dental, and mental health services.” Mullin criticized New Jersey sanctuary politicians for visiting during Memorial Day weekend seeking “fundraising clicks” rather than thanking ICE for removing “murderers, pedophiles, rapists and drug traffickers.”

Katie Miller FIRES BACK at Democrat Party social media manager for insulting her husband

Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller hit back after the Democrats’ social media staffer Paulina Mangubat, posted an X post calling her husband an “ugly fuck.”

“It is run actually by a SAD liberal woman named Paulina, who, which is why Pew says 50 percent of liberal women at some time have identified that they have a mental health disorder! And she is certainly one of them,” Miller told Laura Ingraham. “What a sad state for the pathetic Democrat Party!”

Watch Katie Miller sound off:

American-hating LOSER gets caught on camera

A man walking his dog in a California neighborhood was captured on camera kicking American flags on a home’s lawn several times as he passed by.

Watch: