House Republicans have initiated a formal investigation into Wikipedia, alleging foreign actors and organizations have compromised the platform's content to influence American public opinion.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee announced the probe Wednesday through a letter to Wikipedia leadership, referencing studies that documented "efforts to manipulate information on the Wikipedia platform for propaganda aimed at Western audiences."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., are spearheading the investigation, which focuses on Wikipedia's volunteer editor system and the platform's measures to combat coordinated disinformation campaigns targeting sensitive topics.

The lawmakers acknowledged that manipulation attempts plague most web-based information platforms but expressed concern about Wikipedia's vulnerability to organized bias injection given its widespread use as a reference source.

The committee is examining how Wikipedia's volunteer editors — who create and modify the site's encyclopedic entries — operate and what safeguards exist to prevent systematic content manipulation by bad actors.

The investigation comes amid broader congressional scrutiny of foreign influence operations targeting American digital platforms and information ecosystems. Wikipedia's open-editing model, while democratizing knowledge creation, has long faced criticism for potential abuse by coordinated groups seeking to shape public perception through seemingly neutral encyclopedia entries.

The probe represents the latest effort by House Republicans to address concerns about foreign interference in American information spaces beyond traditional social media platforms.