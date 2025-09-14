PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Destiny simon's avatar
Destiny simon
2h

Because they're not women, they're men with a wig on pretending to be a woman. A woman has no chance fighting against a man. And that's why we have women's sports

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ben's avatar
Ben
2h

Trans people are nothing more that mental health cases,like the gay community there is nothing respectable about them,just a joke,not worthy of comment.😎✌🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture