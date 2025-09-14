Opinion:

By PolitiBrawl Staff

Olivia Rondeau is taking control of her story.

Rondeau is a reporter and commentator for Breitbart News, covering agency and diplomatic beats across DC, with a history of features on FOX News, The Daily Caller, and numerous other publications.

She got her start as a brash conservative analyst back in high school, tweeting her “unpopular” political opinions and garnering over 10,000 followers at the age of 17, and from there landing journalist roles and primetime spots on national publications. Currently she has over a whopping 115,000 followers across X and Youtube.

According to Rondeau, her success expressing her opinion without apology or reverence to the confines of a political candidate or stereotype is due to one thing:

Her journey to becoming a decorated wrestler.

Eventually, Rondeau would go on to compete at the collegiate level as a 3x Girls State Champion and with a gold medal from the first female wrestling AAU Junior Olympic Games and first place trophy from the Super 32. The only thing stopping her wrestling momentum being the COVID-19 pandemic.

Behind all the accolades, though, is the politically-charged start of Rondeau’s athletic career.

Rondeau never imagined that in 2015 when she began wrestling at Poolesville High in Maryland, that she would ever come face to face with male athletes.

“I never really fathommed that I would be competing against boys when I joined.”

“Thankfully, at my high school where I actually started wrestling, pretty much everyone was supportive of girls wrestling to the extent of like, if you're serious about it, then we're going to support you,” Rondeau recounted, noting she wasn’t the first girl to have ever joined, but was the only one at the time, and therefore had to face off against the high school men's teams.

Eventually, she would gain national attention for her success in these men’s divisions, but the experience was not without some scathing scrutiny.

The wrestler described scenes of bullying and misogyny, a notable one being with a referee, who pointed at her before a match and said, “‘And this is a boy sport, so you can't cry if you lose. You can't cry if you get hurt. So I don't want to hear it.’"

These moments, embedded throughout her years of training, only hardened Rondeau in a way that made her unafraid in her personal and professional endeavors, which she would need, as politics soon infiltrated her athletic life.

Real trouble began when Rondeau's success made her a symbol for transgender athlete advocates who used her wins as evidence against separating sport by gender for the sake of biological advantage.

Rondeau, a staunch advocate against males participating in female sports, reclaimed that narrative.

“I really don't like being used as a symbol for that cause,” Rondeau said.

“It's really unfair to other women for a couple different reasons.”

“I'm an anomaly…A boy in high school that weighs 106…He has not finished puberty yet. A girl at that age, she's smaller, but she can be a grown woman and be 106 and be cut and be strong and be stronger than that boy.”

It was extremely rare, then, Rondeau explained, for a woman, whose biological weight distribution is categorically different from that of a man, to have success the way she did, and rightly so.

“I would always have, even at my most ripped in my life, always have a higher fat percentage than a boy, my same weight, and that's necessary…” because women’s bodies that are as cut as men’s are, scientifically, “very unhealthy.”

Besides the countless physical advantages of Rondeau's competitors, Rondeau also explained that the argument that wrestling itself is an exception because of its physicality, and that no contact sports like swimming, tennis, etc. are compatible with co-ed rules, was also misguided.

“That man has bigger lungs. He will always have a higher he would always be able to breathe in more breath and get more oxygen to his brain…His muscles will react faster than a woman's”

That female superstar? Rondeau assures “works on her technique 10 times more to get half as far as the boys.” In fact, Rondeau herself would train year round in a relentless pursuit of success, compared to the male athletes she faced, who only participated in the sport seasonally.

Rondeau received national attention for competing successfully against men, with the Washington Post even writing an article about the high school superstar during her time on the male’s team, and one would think, based on said attention, and the Hollywood-style arc of Rondeu’s work ethic, that the result was a record of endless winning matches, with Rondeau slamming down her competitors in a symbolic beating of sexism.

However, that was far from the case.

“I wasn't ranked in the state against boys wrestling. I was good in my county. I was good at my level, but if I was a boy, nobody would have ever paid any attention to me…”

“...but I went on to become a multi-time national champion. I'm a six-time all-American in girls’ wrestling. So, the fact that I'm not even ranked in the state in boys’ wrestling, but I was the top girls wrestler in the country at one point in my weight class - that just goes to show the level of competition - how different it was.”

“Any of the top county guys in Montgomery County, Maryland, where I'm from, or any of the private schools, really - anybody could have walked into a girls national tournament and placed all-American.”

Rondeau isn’t separate from the transgender community, either. In fact, a part of what makes her such a strong advocate for female sports, besides the fact that she is a female athlete, is that she is vocal and open with her community about her beliefs, fostering conversations that so many seem desperate to avoid (except when behind their screen shields).

“I actually have a couple transgender friends who really reject this… [they] would never compete against a woman or would ever want to make a woman uncomfortable.”

Although feeling “vindicated” from the recent strides taken by the Trump administration to protect Title IX, from threatening universities’ federal funds and fostering change in program rules, like earlier this year with UPenn’s acquiescence to separate men and women sports, Rondeau says there’s more to be done for female sports.

If anything, Rondeau believes the necessary change must come from the exact population this issue attacks: women.

“I think that women need to come together and really define what womanhood means before we can make meaningful change.”

The journalist explained that, in all her conversations about the issue, it’s seemingly always “affluent, liberal women” who, probably programmed as women to appease others, most ardently support trans athletes.

“I know I just called out misogyny…but I think…we kind of foster our own misogyny with that, because that is also a form of misogyny, thinking that womanhood is just an identity or a dress or you know a boob job or a surgery or something…”

The future of female sports rests, Rondeau said, on a deep cultural change, because an administration only lasts for a term, and as soon as it’s gone, another could step in and force females back into athletic submission.

With all her accumulating obstacles not just on the mat, but in the stands, in press, and political circles, Rondeau had no choice but to harden against a world so set on boxing her up in a palatable societal role.

She credits the journey with sexism, physicality, thieves of identity and all, to her boldness expressing her opinions - often conservative, but not blindly so - to the world.

“I dealt with a lot of people selling me short and doubting my abilities. And so, that's why I just don't care.”

And neither do those who inspire her, Rondeau pointed out, meeting countless female journalists and athletes since she began her journey: “They have their following. They built their base themselves. They don't care what people think.”

They are out there, and they are fighting on the cultural mat, reclaiming their own story, and making all the difference for the future of women.

