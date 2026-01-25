Opinion:

The high for today in Minneapolis and St. Paul was in the negatives. Not the wind chill, but the actual temperature. Despite the dangerous cold, activists and far-leftists still got outside to continue their disruptions against the Department of Homeland Security.

Hundreds to thousands of people bundled up to gather at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, the Whipple Federal Building, or downtown. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey posted pictures of himself at a march and said, “It’s -10 degrees and thousands still showed up strong in Minneapolis. That’s who we are.”

Similar to some anti-Israel protests, crowds gathered at MSP to disrupt airline customers because deportation and other DHS flights leave from the airport on a daily basis. People who refused to move out of the road were taken into custody.

Most worrying, a crowd armed with shields temporarily blocked the road at the Whipple Federal building following days of non-violent protests. Temporary fences on the protester side have done a lot to prevent violent attacks on federal agents. But that changed on Friday when a crowd blocked the road leading to DHS headquarters.

“Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of multiple assisting agencies have given dispersal orders for an unlawful protest at the Whipple Building. Deputies have been on the ground for the last few hours and made several attempts to ask protesters to unblock an access road. The group was clear that they will not unblock the road. Deputies have explained what will happen if they do not comply with the lawful orders. We’ve given them time to move. There have been ice chunks thrown at multiple vehicles, breaking windows,” Hennepin County Sheriff’s reported.

DHS leadership was giving a press conference at the time of the attack, but they vowed such attacks will not stop them from carrying out operations.

Friday’s actions were a show of force from leftist agitators. They were telling the Trump administration they will not cease their disruptive and violent tactics because they truly believe in what they are doing.

Their actions today in subzero temperatures is not a good sign for the rest of the year once the weather gets warmer. In my extensive experience, these types of people go much further in their actions when they can be outside for long periods of time when there is no risk of frostbite. It is part of the reason why the BLM riots in the Twin Cities got out of hand quickly, because the outrage took place in late May.

Come spring, it won’t just be Minneapolis the Trump administration will have to keep an eye on, it will be many major cities across the country since the winter did not cool down their anger against ICE and Border Patrol.

Liberals appear to not know ICE is in red states

The ongoing resistance to President Donald Trump’s immigration operations in Minneapolis only yielded more and more federal agents to be sent to the Twin Cities and the surrounding area.

The Department of Homeland Security has said this is the largest deployment of immigration agents for the special operation, Operation Metro Surge.

The ICE and Border Patrol agents have been making arrests amid plunging temperatures, violent reaction from locals, and inflammatory rhetoric from Governor Tim Walz (D) and Mayor Jacob Frey. The additional federal forces have also been used to provide force protection for agents in the field and at the Whipple Federal Building near the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

Because of the large deployment from DHS, Frey and other Democrats claim this is evidence of the Trump administration targeting a Democrat state because why are there no big DHS deployments in red states?

Pointing to how Minneapolis and Saint Paul each have around 600 officers in their police departments, Frey became indigent over the “thousands” of federal agents.

“If the goal was immigration enforcement, if the goal were simply to look for people that are undocumented, Minneapolis and Saint Paul would not be the place where you would go” Frey said. “There are countless more people that are undocumented in Florida and Texas and Utah.”

Frey’s argument falls apart quickly because states like Florida and Texas actively work with the federal government when it comes to immigration enforcement. Not only do they allow ICE agents to pick up illegal aliens who are in local jails, but they take advantage of the options provided to them by DHS.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis (R) pushed for and signed a law that requires state and local law enforcement to be in ICE’s 287(g) program, which empowers law enforcement to enforce certain immigration laws. Due to the historic cooperation, over 10,000 illegal aliens arrested by Florida law enforcement have been turned over to DHS since the launch of Operation Tidal Wave last year.

The other aspect is ICE and Border Patrol working in red states do not have to worry as much when it comes to local agitators interfering with their operations. Unlike in Minneapolis, where the city’s police were chased away from a rowdy protest a week ago, agitators will actually face consequences if they obstruct or attack agents.

An example of this once again comes from Florida. Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville was arrested for allegedly punching a Florida state trooper in the face during a joint operation. Cruz was charged with multiple felonies for that and other alleged attacks during the incident she inserted herself into.

Because the threat of violence against them is lower (not zero) in red states compared to blue states, extra agents are not needed for force protection out in the field or at federal buildings.

If Frey and Walz want the influx of federal agents to come to an end, it would behoove them to cooperate with the Trump administration instead of fighting them every step of the way.