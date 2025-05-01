I recently attended the "new media" White House correspondents' dinner. It was "black tie," so naturally I wore a Hawaiian shirt and a black bowtie that I acquired morning of for ten dollars from a thrift store up the street. Of the hundreds of males in there, by my eyes I was the only one not wearing a tux. "New Media" my tookas! I thought. I conversed with OLD media regulars like Molly Jong Fast and Mehdi Hasan, and I noticed that while we were talking they were looking around the room to see if there were any social opportunities better than this quack wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a bowtie.

I have been hosting and attending parties in DC for the better part of two decades. I bartended thousands of shifts across the city. And what I learned is that there are two kinds of schmoozers in this world: Those who look you in the eye when they meet you at a party, and those who look around the room for more important people than you.

President Donald Trump falls into the former category. A guy like former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy falls into the latter category.

Senator Bernie Sanders falls into the former category. A gal like former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Shchultz falls into the latter category.

(Continued)

I know because I have met all these people. And I met them while I was slaving away behind the camera in Washington, so their general perception was that I was a lowly camera man who could give them nothing other than conversation and a shake of the hand. In a world where populism and prevailing over PC, it's the politicians that actually engage in conversation that are winning the day.

One can say what they want about Trump or Bernie, but both of them look you in the eye and, and when they talk to you they make you feel like the most important guy in the room.

Meanwhile, McCarthy and Wasserman-Schultz look around your head, biding their time nodding along to your conversation while they plan the more important person that they should talk to instead.

I have partied with people from across the political spectrum, and in DC a general rule of thumb is that the more power they wield, the less attention they pay to the little guy toiling in the field.

If you haven't been seeking refuge under a rock for the last four months, voters no longer want leaders or newscasters who talk like robots, flashing smiles in public then loathing the common man behind closed doors.

As the digitized discourse brings forth a demand for constant content, it is becoming increasingly apparent who is pandering to powerful special interests and who is paying attention to the people behind the cameras, those who work with their hands and go to work wearing blue collars rather than starched white shirts and pressed suits.

In this brave new world, politicians can no longer hide behind press flacks and podiums. Their success is not measured by polls, but by whether they speak plainly rather than fakely. The era of the canned, corporate BS is over.

That's not to say that MAGA world isn't still rife with grifters and schmoozers of the second class. But when you're at a party, it's easy to tell who's paying attention and a who's not. Now, with this thing called the internet, our leaders are presented up close and personal. I recommend you start paying attention to who's paying attention to you while they're schmoozing and who's not.