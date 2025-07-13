The year was 2023 and I was sitting in a doctor's office as the Quack implored me to allow—within minutes of my first-born child coming into this world—for the doctors to jab her with the Hepatitis B vaccine.

"It's very important to protect your infant from Hepatitis B."

"Okay how could she contract this terrible disease?"

"Well, if the mother has the virus, then this will protect your child and ensure she is Hep-B free!"

"Mom just got tested and she does not have the virus. And she doesn't plan on stepping on a syringe in a dark alley anytime between now and when the baby is born."

The doc did not look happy with my resistance. She pursed her lips but remained silent, waiting for my continued defense. A defense that she undoubtedly perceived to be dangerously stupid and recklessly anti-vaccine.

"Are there any other ways that my baby might be at risk?"

"Well, it's possible that she is injected with a dirty needle or that she steps on one on the playground."

"Well, in the near future the only thing she would be injected with is the vaccine that you are proposing, so let's cross that off the list. Can you point me to one documented instance of an infant stepping on a dirty syringe and contracting Hep B?"

She sat with her mouth agape, now making no effort to hide her disdain. But she couldn't cite an instance because there is no documented case of an infant contracting Hep B from a discarded needle.

Yet, according to a recent interview between Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr., there was significant evidence of negative side effects derived from injecting newborns with the vaccine, though because of the money that big pharma stood to lose from these findings, it was covered up. "The CDC did that study in 1999,” RFK explained during the interview. “They looked at children who had received the vaccine within the first 30 days of life and compared those children to children who had received the vaccine later or not at all. And they found an 1135 percent elevated risk of autism in the vaccinated children. It shocked them and they kept the study secret.”

This is an instance where piles of money trumped the scientific method, something that is all too common in the pay-for-care medical system in the United States. Anyone who watches cable news is aware that the media is largely funded by ads for drugs. What they may not know is the US is one of two developed countries where advertising drugs on television is legal. Year over year, the pharmaceutical lobby spends more than any other industry to peddle their influence in DC. If one wants to call me "anti-vax" for begging even one question about the dozens of injections on the vaccine schedule that nets hundreds of billions for massive multinationals that care more about money than my baby, then so be it.

I was called as much when I had questions about a different injection, this one being a brand new vaccine for Covid 19. I recall in late 2021, I posted a clip in which Tucker Carlson was discussing the merits and possible drawbacks of a new and experimental vaccine. The clip earned our Daily Caller page a strike on Meta's Facebook, a strike that threatened to destroy the video news business I had labored to build over the previous four years. Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg admitted that Biden's White House had pressured his company to remove content questioning the Covid-19 vaccine. That's when I realized that our digital discourse is even more censorious and corporately captured than the medium of cable news.

When I left NBC/MSNBC in 2014, I turned towards digital media and never looked back. I felt like I was leaving a candle factory and enlisting with Tesla to bring free energy and light to the whole world. How hopelessly naive I had been.

If America doesn't have a town square through which we can freely discuss difficult topics, then our system is doomed. The last five years has shown that these platforms are more keen to appease these companies than allow an open conversation about the merits and drawbacks of the products that they put out.

If Covid taught us anything, it's that we are arguably more brainwashed and controlled than ever before in the history of mankind.

A cloud of computer servers hosted by some of the biggest companies in the world saves our messages to our loved ones, it oversees our conversations in public and private, and now with AI it even censors our discourse without human oversight.

Consider me a luddite but, in my opinion, the more tech we get, the dumber we become. With all the technological advances of the last 20 years, our conversations have only become more callous and less concerned with critical thought. Meanwhile, our scientific community is more captured by dollar signs for grants than positive outcomes for our kids.

230 million Americans took the Covid vaccine, presumably because politicians and media personalities—in close coordination with their friends in the pharmaceutical industry—implored them to believe that the vaccine was "safe and effective." As it turns out, the experimental MRNA vax was not necessarily safe and did little to “stop the spread.”

We were told to put on masks and remain indoors, yet the best natural protection against Covid was sunlight, exercise, and fresh air.

I was one of the 20 percent of Americans who were skeptical of this unassailable push to get everyone onboard with the jab. It reminded me of the media blitz that proclaimed we had to "support the troops" and the invasion of Iraq. I know people who had to use fake vaccine cards to sneak into bars and even countries like Colombia and Indonesia. Close family friends disinvited me to Thanksgiving because I refused to comply with Fauci and the faux scientists who insisted that the vaccine would prevent transmission.

In the wake of this monumental, world-wide lie, I am left with a bitter taste in my mouth. I have the right to ask questions about what is injected into myself and my child, and if a doctor has a problem with that then they can go straight to hell.